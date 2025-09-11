Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Undefeated Denver (1-0) travels to Indianapolis for an encounter this Sunday against the Colts (1-0).
Daniel Jones was near-perfect in his debut with the Colts completing 22 of 29 passes (75.9%) for 272 yards including one touchdown and two more on the ground in a 33-8 smackdown of the Miami Dolphins. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak on Opening Day for Indy.
The Denver Broncos escaped Week 1 with a 20-12 win over Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. Bo Nix threw for only 166 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The sophomore also lost a fumble in what had to be seen as a disappointing performance following an impressive rookie season. That said, Denver’s defense was suffocating allowing the Titans’ just 133 yards.
Can the Colts maintain their offensive production? Can Bo Nix find the form he displayed late last season or is he at the beginning of a sophomore slump?
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Broncos and the Colts.
Game Details and How to watch the Broncos at the Colts live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:05PM EST
- Site: Lucas Oil Stadium
- City: Indianapolis, IN
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for the Broncos at the Colts
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-130), Indianapolis Colts (+110)
- Spread: Broncos -1.5
- Total: 42.5 points
This game opened Broncos -3.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Denver at Indianapolis
- Denver Starting QB: Bo Nix
Last Game: September 7 vs. Tennessee
25-40 (62.5%), 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time for a 10-yard loss, 8 carries for 18 yards
- Indianapolis Starting QB: Daniel Jones
Last Game: September 7 vs. Miami
22-29 (75.9%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for a 10-yard loss, 7 rushes for 26 yards with 2 TDs
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts team stats, betting trends
- AFC West teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC South teams
- The Broncos have failed to cover in their last 3 on the road
- 6 of the Colts’ last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total
Broncos Player Injuries
- TE Evan Engram (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE John Franklin-Myers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Dre Greenlaw (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- FB Michael Burton was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT of Sunday’s game
- TE Nate Adkins (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Malcolm Roach (calf) was placed on IR last weekend
Colts Player Injuries
- DE Laiatu Latu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
CB Jaylon Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Denver -1.5 (-109)
Bo Nix had one of the least convincing winning performances on Sunday but thanks to a suffocating defensive effort the Broncos avoided catastrophe. The Colts on the other hand surprised to the good but in my opinion that could be easily chalked up to effort on the part of the Fins. The lookahead here was -3.5 so this adjustment seems way too high, if not wrong altogether.
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indianapolis Colts at +2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.
