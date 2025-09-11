Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Undefeated Denver (1-0) travels to Indianapolis for an encounter this Sunday against the Colts (1-0).

Daniel Jones was near-perfect in his debut with the Colts completing 22 of 29 passes (75.9%) for 272 yards including one touchdown and two more on the ground in a 33-8 smackdown of the Miami Dolphins. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak on Opening Day for Indy.

The Denver Broncos escaped Week 1 with a 20-12 win over Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. Bo Nix threw for only 166 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The sophomore also lost a fumble in what had to be seen as a disappointing performance following an impressive rookie season. That said, Denver’s defense was suffocating allowing the Titans’ just 133 yards.

Can the Colts maintain their offensive production? Can Bo Nix find the form he displayed late last season or is he at the beginning of a sophomore slump?

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Broncos and the Colts.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos at the Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Broncos at the Colts

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-130), Indianapolis Colts (+110)

Spread: Broncos -1.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened Broncos -3.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Denver at Indianapolis

Denver Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: September 7 vs. Tennessee

25-40 (62.5%), 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time for a 10-yard loss, 8 carries for 18 yards

Indianapolis Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: September 7 vs. Miami

22-29 (75.9%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for a 10-yard loss, 7 rushes for 26 yards with 2 TDs

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts team stats, betting trends

AFC West teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC South teams

The Broncos have failed to cover in their last 3 on the road

6 of the Colts’ last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total

Be wary of Nix in fantasy after 'awful' Week 1 Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. dive into the fantasy quarterbacks they don't like in Week 3, with Bo Nix, Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers being the signal callers to avoid.

Broncos Player Injuries

TE Evan Engram (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE John Franklin-Myers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dre Greenlaw (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FB Michael Burton was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT of Sunday’s game

was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT of Sunday’s game TE Nate Adkins (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Malcolm Roach (calf) was placed on IR last weekend

Colts Player Injuries

DE Laiatu Latu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jaylon Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Denver -1.5 (-109)

Bo Nix had one of the least convincing winning performances on Sunday but thanks to a suffocating defensive effort the Broncos avoided catastrophe. The Colts on the other hand surprised to the good but in my opinion that could be easily chalked up to effort on the part of the Fins. The lookahead here was -3.5 so this adjustment seems way too high, if not wrong altogether.

***

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indianapolis Colts at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.

