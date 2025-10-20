Buccaneers at Lions - MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the best record in the NFC to Motown tonight for a game against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (4-2).

The top of the NFC is crowded through the season’s first seven weeks, but no team has consistently been better than Tampa Bay. Despite injuries ravaging their offensive line and their receiving corps, Todd Bowles and Mayfield have set the pace atop the conference. Just a game behind them is last season’s top seed, the Detroit Lions. However, the NFC North appears to be far more competitive than the NFC South making this game all the more important for Goff and his head coach, Dan Campbell.

A win tonight and the Bucs tie their best 7-game start in franchise history (6-1 in 2021). A win also sets the Bucs’ franchise record with wins in their first four road games of the season. For their part, the Lions are looking to rebound from last week’s loss in Kansas City. A loss by Detroit, however, would mean their first back-to-back losses since October of 2022.

This will be the fourth time these teams have met in the last three seasons including the playoffs. Detroit has won two of the three games.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Buccaneers and the Lions.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions live Monday

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Buccaneers at the Lions

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+230), Detroit Lions (-285)

Spread: Lions -6

Total: 53.5 points

This game opened at Lions -4.5 with the Game Total set at 53.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Detroit

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 10/12 vs. San Francisco - 17-23, 256yds, 2TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 14yds rushing

Season Totals: 6GP, 129-195, 1539yds, 12TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 10 times, 22 carries for 158yds rushing

10/12 vs. San Francisco - 17-23, 256yds, 2TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 14yds rushing 6GP, 129-195, 1539yds, 12TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 10 times, 22 carries for 158yds rushing Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 10/12 at Kansas City - 23-29, 203yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 7yds rushing

Season Totals: 6GP, 132-174, 1390yds, 14TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 9 carries for 16yds rushing

Buccaneers at Lions team stats, betting trends

The Lions have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

The Buccaneers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is currently tied for the 2nd -shortest odds (+300) to win NFL MVP alongside BUF’s Josh Allen and behind only Patrick Mahomes (+175)

is currently tied for the 2nd -shortest odds (+300) to win NFL MVP alongside BUF’s and behind only (+175) Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are the only RB duo in the NFL this season each with 4+ rush TD

and are the only RB duo in the NFL this season each with 4+ rush TD Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has 6 rec TD this season

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game WR Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game LB LaVonte David (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game QB Teddy Bridgewater (illness) is questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is questionable for tonight’s game RB Josh Williams (concussion) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

(concussion) has been ruled out of tonight’s game OT Luke Haggard (shoulder) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

(shoulder) has been ruled out of tonight’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) has been ruled out of tonight’s game



Lions Player Injuries

CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game

(shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game

(knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game RB Sione Vaki groin) has been ruled out for tongiht’s game

groin) has been ruled out for tongiht’s game DT DJ Reader (back) is questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is questionable for tonight’s game LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared out for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out for tonight’s game S Brian Branch (suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 52.0.

