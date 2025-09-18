Cowboys at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

After escaping their home opener with a win over the Giants, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) take the show on the road to the Windy City for a showdown against the Chicago Bears (0-2).

Ben Johnson’s tenure as Bears’ head coach has gotten off to a less than auspicious start. Both sides of the ball have been underwhelming. The offense could not get a crucial first down or two late in the game and the defense could not get a stop against Minnesota that enabled the Vikings’ comeback in Week 1. Last weekend Chicago was run out of Motown, 52-21, failing in all facets of the game. Issues abound on both sides of the ball, but the majority of the heat from fans and the media is focused on second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

No issues under center for Dallas. After struggling to put points on the ball in the first half, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys’ offense 30 points after intermission in Dallas’ 40-37 win in overtime against the Giants last weekend. Prescott threw for 361 yards and a couple scores but more importantly, was special late in the game when plays simply had to be made.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 showdown between the Cowboys and the Bears.

Game Details and How to watch the Dallas Cowboys at the Chicago Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Dallas at Chicago

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-118), Chicago Bears (-102)

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Bears -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Chicago

Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 9/14 vs. NY Giants - 38-52 (73.1%), 361yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 17yds

Season: 2GP, 59-86 (68.6%), 549yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 20yds

Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 9/14 at Detroit - 19-30 (63.3%), 207yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 5 carries for 27yds

Season: 2GP, 40-65 (61.5%), 417yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, sacked 6 times, 11 carries for 85yds

Cowboys at Bears team stats, betting trends

The Bears have lost 9 of their last 10 games

The Cowboys have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against NFC teams

The Over is 12-8 in the Bears’ last 10 home games and the Cowboys’ last 10 on the road combined



Cowboys Player Injuries

LT Tyler Guyton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Trevon Diggs (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Daron Bland (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR/KR Kavontae Turpin (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Cooper Beebe (ankle) was placed on IR Monday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game

Bears Player Injuries

RB D’Andre Swift (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Grady Jarrett (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jaylon Johnson (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game LB D’Marco Jackson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Kiran Amegadjie (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jahdae Walker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 50.0.

