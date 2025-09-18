Cowboys at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
After escaping their home opener with a win over the Giants, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) take the show on the road to the Windy City for a showdown against the Chicago Bears (0-2).
Ben Johnson’s tenure as Bears’ head coach has gotten off to a less than auspicious start. Both sides of the ball have been underwhelming. The offense could not get a crucial first down or two late in the game and the defense could not get a stop against Minnesota that enabled the Vikings’ comeback in Week 1. Last weekend Chicago was run out of Motown, 52-21, failing in all facets of the game. Issues abound on both sides of the ball, but the majority of the heat from fans and the media is focused on second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.
No issues under center for Dallas. After struggling to put points on the ball in the first half, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys’ offense 30 points after intermission in Dallas’ 40-37 win in overtime against the Giants last weekend. Prescott threw for 361 yards and a couple scores but more importantly, was special late in the game when plays simply had to be made.
Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 showdown between the Cowboys and the Bears.
Game Details and How to watch the Dallas Cowboys at the Chicago Bears live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: Soldier Field
- City: Chicago, IL
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for Dallas at Chicago
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-118), Chicago Bears (-102)
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5
- Total: 50.5 points
This game opened at Bears -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Chicago
- Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott
Last Game: 9/14 vs. NY Giants - 38-52 (73.1%), 361yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 17yds
Season: 2GP, 59-86 (68.6%), 549yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 20yds
- Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams
Last Game: 9/14 at Detroit - 19-30 (63.3%), 207yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 5 carries for 27yds
Season: 2GP, 40-65 (61.5%), 417yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, sacked 6 times, 11 carries for 85yds
Cowboys at Bears team stats, betting trends
- The Bears have lost 9 of their last 10 games
- The Cowboys have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against NFC teams
- The Over is 12-8 in the Bears’ last 10 home games and the Cowboys’ last 10 on the road combined
Cowboys Player Injuries
- LT Tyler Guyton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Trevon Diggs (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Daron Bland (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR/KR Kavontae Turpin (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Cooper Beebe (ankle) was placed on IR Monday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game
Bears Player Injuries
- RB D’Andre Swift (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Grady Jarrett (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Jaylon Johnson (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
- LB D’Marco Jackson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RG Kiran Amegadjie (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Jahdae Walker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 50.0.
