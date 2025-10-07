Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Fresh off a decisive win - albeit over the New York Jets - Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) head to Charlotte this Sunday to face Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers (2-3).

Carolina is also riding high having rallied from a 17-0 deficit against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday and winning 27-24. Former Dallas running back Rico Dowdle led the comeback rushing for 206 yards and a touchdown on just 23 carries as the Panthers pulled to within a game of .500 and within two games of first place Tampa in the NFC South.

In the Cowboys’ win over the Jets, Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards, and four touchdowns and Javonte Williams toted the rock 16 times for 135 yards. Dallas fell behind initially but reeled off 30 straight points to lead 30-3 midway through the third quarter. The win pulled Dallas within 1.5 games of the Eagles in the NFC East.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys and the Panthers.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys at Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Cowboys at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-192), Carolina Panthers (+160)

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -3.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Carolina

Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 10/5 at Jets - 18-29, 237yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 28yds

Season: 5GP, 139-195, 1356yds, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 12 carries for 50yds

Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Miami - 19-30, 198yds, 2 TDs. 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 1yd

Season: 5GP, 106-174, 951yds, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 13 carries for 54 yards

Dowdle a 'true workhorse' with Hubbard out After Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle's monster performance against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak set Dowdle's ceiling with Chuba Hubbard returning from injury later this season.

Cowboys at Panthers team stats, betting trends

The Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 at NFC South teams

The Panthers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

4 of the Cowboys’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

Cowboys Player Injuries

G Tyler Booker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR KaVontae Turpin (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Miles Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game T Tyler Guyton (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jack Sanborn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Panthers Player Injuries

RB Chuba Hubbard (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Tershawn Wharton (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Panthers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 49.0.

