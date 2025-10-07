 Skip navigation
All Scores

Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 7, 2025 04:09 PM

Fresh off a decisive win - albeit over the New York Jets - Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) head to Charlotte this Sunday to face Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers (2-3).

Carolina is also riding high having rallied from a 17-0 deficit against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday and winning 27-24. Former Dallas running back Rico Dowdle led the comeback rushing for 206 yards and a touchdown on just 23 carries as the Panthers pulled to within a game of .500 and within two games of first place Tampa in the NFC South.

In the Cowboys’ win over the Jets, Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards, and four touchdowns and Javonte Williams toted the rock 16 times for 135 yards. Dallas fell behind initially but reeled off 30 straight points to lead 30-3 midway through the third quarter. The win pulled Dallas within 1.5 games of the Eagles in the NFC East.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys and the Panthers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys at Panthers live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
  • Time: 1:00PM EST
  • Site: Bank of America Stadium
  • City: Charlotte, NC
  • Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Cowboys at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-192), Carolina Panthers (+160)
  • Spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -3.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Carolina

  • Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott
    Last Game: 10/5 at Jets - 18-29, 237yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 28yds
    Season: 5GP, 139-195, 1356yds, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 12 carries for 50yds
  • Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young
    Last Game: 10/5 vs. Miami - 19-30, 198yds, 2 TDs. 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 1yd
    Season: 5GP, 106-174, 951yds, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 13 carries for 54 yards
Dowdle a 'true workhorse' with Hubbard out
After Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle's monster performance against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak set Dowdle's ceiling with Chuba Hubbard returning from injury later this season.

Cowboys at Panthers team stats, betting trends

  • The Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 at NFC South teams
  • The Panthers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games
  • 4 of the Cowboys’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

Cowboys Player Injuries

  • G Tyler Booker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • WR KaVontae Turpin (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • RB Miles Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • T Tyler Guyton (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • LB Jack Sanborn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Panthers Player Injuries

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DT Tershawn Wharton (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Panthers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 49.0.

