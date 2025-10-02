Dolphins at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Charlotte the Carolina Panthers (1-3) host the Miami Dolphins (1-3).

We have been here before but is this Bryce Young’s last opportunity to remain as QB1 for the Panthers? Does a Miami loss spell the immediate end for Mike McDaniel?

McDaniel and the Dolphins got into the win column for the first time this season this past Monday night. Tua Tagovailoa and co. outlasted the Jets, 27-21. Miami took advantage of a porous Jets’ defense and mistake-prone offense to garner their first win of the season. Leading receiver Tyreek Hill, however, was lost for the season to a knee injury.

The Panthers were embarrassed by New England, 42-13. Bryce Young directed a scoring drive for Carolina on their first possession but failed to put any points on the board the rest of the game ultimately giving way to Andy Dalton who did lead Carolina to a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 5 matchup between the Dolphins and the Panthers.

Game Details and How to watch the Dolphins at Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Dolphins at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dolphins (-120), Panthers (+100)

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Panthers -1.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Miami at Carolina

Dolphins Expected Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 9/29 vs. NY Jets - 17-25, 177yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 0 sacks, 3 carries for 6yds

Season: 4GP, 79-114, 752yds, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 6 carries for 23yds

Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 9/28 at New England - 18-30, 150yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 3yds

Season: 4GP, 87-144, 753yds, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 10 carries for 53yds

Dolphins at Panthers team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins have won 3 straight following an appearance on Monday Night Football

The Dolphins and Panthers are each 2-2 ATS this season

Game Totals involving Miami are 3-1 to the OVER this season

Game Totals involving Carolina are 2-2 to the OVER this season

The Under is 8-2 in the Dolphins’ last 10 road games

Dolphins Player Injuries

TE Darren Waller (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Cedric Wilson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Storm Duck (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tyreek Hill (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for the season

(knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for the season CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Panthers Player Injuries

DT Tershawn Wharton (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Chau Smith-Wade chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Chuba Hubbard (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB D.J. Wonnum (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew shares their early best bets for NFL Week 5, including taking the Miami Dolphins to cover against the Carolina Panthers.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Carolina Panthers -1½ (+102)

Counting on a better performance by Bryce Young and company at home facing an inferior defense on a short week. Add to the mix that the top playmaker in Hill is done for the Fins and this should be Panthers small favorite in my opinion.

***

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Dolphins and the Panthers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

