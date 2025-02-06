Matthew Berry’s Best Bets for Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl is the #1 betting event of the year. Whether you have an individual bet on the game or are part of a squad ride, Super Bowl 59 featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles offers angles and opportunities for all.

That said, the offering by sportsbooks for Super Bowl 59 is if not ridiculous, at least overwhelming. How big of a day will Saquon have? How many yards? TDs? If the Chiefs win, can anyone other than Patrick Mahomes be the MVP? Who will score the first touchdown? The last? Who will have the longest reception? Will Jalen Hurts throw an interception? What will the final score be? What color will the Gatorade bath be at the end of the game?

Like I said, wow!

Time to bring in someone who can sort through the noise. Enter Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR). The host of the Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Berry also was a regular on Football Night in America offering his favorite plays for every Sunday night game on the schedule.

Out of the hundreds of potential bets, which are his favorites?

Patrick Mahomes OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards

“Mahomes has gone over this number in 4 of his last 7 playoff games and he’s rushed for at least 33 yards in each of his last three Super Bowl appearances. When the game is on the line, he’s more than willing to use his legs to make a big play. The Chiefs’ offensive line has been shaky at times and we know Philly can bring pressure, so I expect at least a few plays where Mahomes is under duress and has to tuck it and run.”

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 0.5 Interceptions

“Another thing Patrick Mahomes does really well in the playoffs is take care of the football. Over his last nine playoff games, Mahomes has thrown only one interception. ONE. And the last interception he threw this season came all the way back in Week 11. He’s doing a great job protecting the football right now and I think that continues against the Eagles.”

Dallas Goedert OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards

“The logic on this one is simple – Goedert is the Eagles’ leading receiver this postseason and the Chiefs really struggle against tight ends. During the regular season, no team in the NFL allowed more receiving yards to opposing tight ends than the Kansas City Chiefs and they gave up 63 yards to Dalton Schultz in the Divisional Round. Goedert went over this number against the Commanders and Rams each of the past two weeks and I like him to have another big game in the Super Bowl.”

We have just about reached the end of the exhausting two-week run-up to the Super Bowl. All that remains is deciding what cold beverages and apps you are bringing to the neighborhood party…and what bets you will place. Whether you ride with Matthew Berry or run on your own, enjoy the game and a couple of sweats along the way.