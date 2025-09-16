Packers at Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It is a small sample size but Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers (2-0) appear to be among the elite in the NFL in 2025. That perfect mark will get tested on the road this weekend in Cleveland against Joe Flacco and the Browns (0-2).

After a competitive game to open the season - a 17-16 loss at home to Cincinnati - the Browns were waxed in Week 2 by the Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 41-17. The issues revolve primarily around the offense for Cleveland. The Browns are averaging just 82 yards rushing per game and more importantly just two touchdowns per game. Not sure how that changes but improvement is needed.

The Packers have to be feeling pretty good two weeks into the campaign. In knocking off the Lions and the Commanders, Green Bay has wins over fellow NFC contenders which could loom large in terms of playoff seeding and home field advantage. The scary part for the rest of the NFC? Jordan Love’s numbers are somewhat pedestrian. The exception is he has yet to throw an interception.

Can Cleveland’s defense force an interception or turnover of any kind and in the process keep the Browns in the game against the Pack? Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 matchup between the Packers and the Browns.

Game Details and How to watch the Green Bay Packers at the Cleveland Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Packers at the Browns

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-500), Cleveland Browns (+380)

Spread: Packers -8.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Packers -6.5 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Cleveland

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 9/11 vs. Washington - 19-31 (61.3%), 292yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 12yds

Season: 2GP, 35-53 (66%), 480yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 16yds

Browns Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 9/14 at Baltimore – 25-45 (55.6%), 199yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 8 yards

Season: 2GP, 56-90 (62.2%), 489yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 14yds

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns team stats, betting trends

The Packers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC North teams

The Browns failed to cover the spread 6 times at home last season

The Under was 19-15-1 for the Packers’ and the Browns’ games combined last season



Packers Player Injuries

LG Aaron Banks (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

RT Zach Tom (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Christian Watson (knee) has been declared out of Sunday's game

S Zayne Anderson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Jayden Reed (collarbone) has been declared out of Sunday's game

Browns Player Injuries

RT Jack Conklin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

WR DeAndre Carter (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Mike Hall Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.

