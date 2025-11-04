Patriots at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Tampa, division leaders and MVP contenders square off when Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (6-2) host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (7-2).

The NFC South-leading Buccaneers are coming off their bye week and are slight home favorites (-2.5), while the Patriots, leaders in the AFC East, extended their winning streak to six with a 24-23 win over the Falcons last Sunday.

Without question, New England, under coach Mike Vrabel, has been one of the NFL’s surprises this season. A big reason why has been the maturation of Drake Maye. The second-year signal caller has been exceptional with 2,285 passing yards and 17 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions. On the other side of the ball, the Patriots’ defense is stout against the run (ranked #1 in the NFL) but has shown some vulnerability in the red zone and in the secondary.

The bye for Tampa Bay came at a critical time for their injury-depleted roster. While WR Mike Evans is out for the season, the team hopes to see the return of key players like RB Bucky Irving and WR Chris Godwin. QB Baker Mayfield has been efficient, with only two interceptions all season. The Bucs’ defense is doing their part throwing a consistent pass rush (ranked #7 in sacks) at the opposing quarterback each week.

The battle within the battle will be New England’s efficient, run-focused offense against Tampa Bay’s top-ranked run defense.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at Buccaneers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Patriots at the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New England Patriots (+120), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-142)

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 48.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for New England at Tampa Bay

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Atlanta - 19-29, 259yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 6 times, 8 carries for 20yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 189-255, 2285yds, 17TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 34 times, 59 carries for 270yds rushing



11/2 vs. Atlanta - 19-29, 259yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 6 times, 8 carries for 20yds rushing 9GP, 189-255, 2285yds, 17TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 34 times, 59 carries for 270yds rushing Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 10/26 at New Orleans - 15-24, 152yds, 0TDs. 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries

Season: 8GP, 172-269, 1919yds, 13TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 17 times, 22 carries for 158yds rushing



Patriots at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

The Patriots have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

The Patriots have covered in 3 straight as a road underdog

The Patriots are 6-3 ATS on the season

The Total has cashed to the UNDER in the Buccaneers’ last 5 games off a bye

The Bucs are 5-3 ATS on the season



Patriots Player Injuries

CB Christian Gonzalez (head) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(head) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Christian Elliss (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Chris Godwin Jr. (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Bucky Irving (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Haason Reddick (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Luke Haggard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Luke Goedeke (foot) has been designated to return from the IR and is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) has been designated to return from the IR and is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jacob Parrish (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Buccaneers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New England Patriots at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 48.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

