Raiders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

While only separated by a game in the standings, the difference between the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) appears to be far greater than 60 minutes of football. Yes, the Chiefs’ hype train is back on the tracks. We shall find out Sunday if appearances are deceiving in this case, when the AFC West rivals meet in Kansas City.

Each team picked up a much-needed win last weekend. the Raiders doubled up the Titans in Vegas, 20-10, while the Chiefs won at Arrowhead against the Lions, 30-17.

Rashee Rice returns from suspension and has only played four games since the end of 2023, but the wideout is expected to help take the Chiefs’ attack to another level.

The Raiders have been without TE Brock Bowers (knee) for the last two games, and his status remains questionable for this weekend’s tilt. Vegas’ offense has understandably labored without him gaining just 522 yards and 26 points over the past couple of games.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 7 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Raiders at the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+575), Kansas City Chiefs (-850)

Spread: Chiefs -11.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -10.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Las Vegas at Kansas City

Raiders Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: 10/12 vs. Tennessee - 17-23, 174yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -3yds

Season: 6GP, 123-186, 1350yds, 7 TDs, 10 INTs, Sacked 18 times, 20 carries for 71yds

10/12 vs. Tennessee - 17-23, 174yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -3yds 6GP, 123-186, 1350yds, 7 TDs, 10 INTs, Sacked 18 times, 20 carries for 71yds Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 10/12 vs. Detroit - 22-30, 257yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 10 carries for 32yds

Season: 6GP, 138-213, 1514yds, 11TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 38 carries for 222yds

Raiders at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against AFC West teams

The Raiders have covered the Spread in their last 3 games at Kansas City

The Raiders’ last 4 games against AFC teams have gone under the Total

The Raiders are 2-4 ATS this season

The Chiefs are 3-3 ATS this season

Raiders Player Injuries

TE Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Dylan Laube (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday



Chiefs Player Injuries

LT Josh Simmons (personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday

(shoulder) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday LB Brandon George (undisclosed) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday

(undisclosed) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday TE Jake Briningstool (hamstring) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday

(hamstring) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday OT Ethan Driskell (appendix) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday

Are the Chiefs 'back' as Super Bowl contenders? Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison discuss the state of the Kansas City Chiefs following their statement win over the Detroit Lions.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Chiefs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Las Vegas Raiders at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)