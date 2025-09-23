Seahawks at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night in the desert. Its an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-1). Playing in maybe the most competitive division in football, each side needs a win to keep pace with the Rams and 49ers.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are looking to build on last week’s 44-13 thumping of the Saints. This game was over well before halftime as Seattle led 21-0 after the first 15 minutes. For the game, Seattle made five trips inside the Red Zone and scored on four of them.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off a disappointing, 16-15 loss on the road at the aforementioned 49ers. Eddie Pineiro’s 35-yard field goal as time expired was the difference.

Lets dive into the matchup and perhaps find a couple of sweats along the way.

Game Details and How to watch the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals live Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video



Game odds for the Seahawks vs the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-105), Arizona Cardinals (-115)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (-102)

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Cardinals -2.5 with the Game Total set at 44.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle vs. Arizona

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 9/21 vs. New Orleans – 14-18 (77.8%), 218yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked

Season: 3GP, 52-74 (70.3%), 663yds, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carried for 14yds

9/21 vs. New Orleans – 14-18 (77.8%), 218yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked 3GP, 52-74 (70.3%), 663yds, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carried for 14yds Cardinals Starting QB: Kyler Murray

Last Game: 9/21 at San Francisco – 22-35 (62.9%), 159yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 6 carries for 37yds

Season: 60-89 (67.4%), 542yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 7 times, 20 carries for 107yds

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won four straight NFC West matchups

The Cardinals have covered the Spread in five of their last six home games

The Cardinals’ last three home games have gone OVER the Total

Seahawks Player Injuries

FB Robbie Ouzts (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game C Jalen Sundell (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Leonard Williams (elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Boye Mafe (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game FS Jalen Love (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game S Nick Emmanwori (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game TE Elijah Arroyo (groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Josh Jones (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game



Cardinals Player Injuries

WR Zay Jones (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game LT Paris Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game LG Evan Brown (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Will Johnson (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DT Walter Nolen III has been declared out of Thursday’s game

has been declared out of Thursday’s game G Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB James Conner (foot) has undergone season-ending surgery and is thus out for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.5.

Enjoy the game!

