Seahawks at Steelers 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) take the gridiron at Acrisure Stadium Sunday against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (0-1).

Darnold’s first game as QB1 in Seattle was inauspicious at best as the Seahawks’ offense managed just 230 total yards and 13 points in a 17-13 loss to the 49ers. Signed in the offseason after a successful season in Minnesota, Darnold threw for just 150 yards and found the endzone as often as he turned it over...one time.

Aaron Rodgers fared far better in his debut with the Steelers. The veteran threw for 244 yards including four touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 34-32 win against his former team, the New York Jets. Seven different receivers caught at least one of Rodgers’ passes in the victory.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Seahawks and the Steelers and possibly find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks vs. Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Seahawks vs the Steelers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Seahawks (+132), Steelers (-157)

Spread: Steelers -3

Total: 40.0 points

This game opened Steelers -2.0 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Walker fading fast in Seahawks' backfield The Happy Hour crew explain why they're ready to close it out with Kenneth Walker in the Seahawks' offense in favor of Zach Charbonnet and banking on continued usage for Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the Giants' backfield.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: September 7 vs. San Francisco

16-23 (69.6%), 150 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for 4 yards, Carried the ball 2 times for 14 yards

Last Game: September 7 vs. San Francisco 16-23 (69.6%), 150 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for 4 yards, Carried the ball 2 times for 14 yards Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: September 7 at Jets

22-30 (73.3%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times for 26 yards, Carried the ball 1 time for -1 yards

Seahawks vs. Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have won 12 of their last 20 home games

The Steelers have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games

The Under has cashed in the Steelers’ last 3 games

Zach Charbonnet was the Seahawks’ leading rusher last week carrying the ball 12 times for 47 yards

was the Seahawks’ leading rusher last week carrying the ball 12 times for 47 yards Jaylen Warren was the Steelers’ leading rusher last weekend carrying the ball 11 times for 37 yards

Seahawks Player Injuries

DT Jarran Reed (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Ernest Jones IV (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Julian Love (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jake Bobo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dareke Young (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

DT Derrick Harmon (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game S Deshon Elliott (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Malik Harrison (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday

(knee) was placed on IR Wednesday LB Nick Herbig (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Calvin Anderson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Two Top 10 defenses square off in Pittsburgh with pass rushes and a lack of explosive plays likely to carry the day. The surprise points explosion from PIT in Week 1 looks more mirage than real so the under at any number above 40 is a fair look.

Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick): Seahawks +3 (-110)

No quarterback dislikes a collapsing pocket more than Aaron Rodgers at this stage of his career. And if there’s one thing Seattle has shown early, it’s that their defense can bring real pressure. Just ask Brock Purdy — he was hit eight times last week — and if the Seahawks generate that kind of heat against Pittsburgh, it’s going to be a long day for the Steelers.

Seattle also made life hell for Christian McCaffrey, holding one of the league’s best running backs to abysmal yards per carry. If they can do that to McCaffrey, it doesn’t bode well for Jaylen Warren or Kenny Gainwell.

Don’t get fooled by Pittsburgh’s point total last week either. That was built on flukey short fields more than sustained offense. Against a Seattle front that creates chaos, those breaks are much harder to come by.

That’s why I love Seattle here as an underdog. The defense travels, the matchup tilts their way, and I’ll take them to cover — and maybe win outright — in what should be an ugly, grind-it-out game.

***

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Steelers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.0.

