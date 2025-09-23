Vikings at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Carson Wentz and the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) travel to the Steel City Sunday for a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1).

Each side enters the game with a little momentum following wins in Week 3. The Steelers won 21-14, in New England. The Pittsburgh defense was the story forcing five turnovers. Largely ineffective on the afternoon, Aaron Rodgers was good enough at the right times passing for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In Minnesota, the Vikings proved they can win without J.J. McCarthy as Carson Wentz and his teammates put 48 points on the board while the Bengals and their backup signal-caller, Jake Browning, struggled to even move the ball in Minny’s 48-10 win.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 4 matchup between the Vikings and the Steelers.

Game Details and How to watch the Minnesota Vikings at the Pittsburgh Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 9:30AM EST

Site: Croke Park

City: Dublin, Ireland

Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for the Vikings vs the Steelers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Vikings (-155), Steelers (+130)

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Vikings -2.5 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Vikings Expected Starting QB: Carson Wentz

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Cincinnati – 14-20 (70%), 173yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 4yds

Season: 1GP, 14-20 (70%), 173yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 4yds

9/21 vs. Cincinnati – 14-20 (70%), 173yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 4yds

Steelers Expected Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 9/21 at New England – 16-23 (69.6%), 139yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Was not Sacked, 4 carries for 1yd

Season: 56-86 (65.1%), 586yds, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 6 carries for 3yds

Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a 'contender'

Vikings at Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have lost their last 5 games

The Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Under has cashed in the Steelers’ last 3 games

Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game G Donovan Jackson (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game C Ryan Kelly (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Javon Hargrave (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Justin Skule (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

LB Alex Smith (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game S DeShon Elliott (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Max Scharping (knee) was placed on the IR Saturday

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Steelers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.

