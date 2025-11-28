Vikings vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday’s game in Seattle has all the makings of a rout when Sam Darnold returns to Minnesota with the Seattle Seahawks to take on the Vikings.

The biggest storyline for the game is at quarterback. Minnesota rookie J.J. McCarthy is in concussion protocol and is not expected to play. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is expected to make his first NFL start. Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold for the first time will face the team he played for last season.

Darnold leads a Seattle offense that ranks high in explosive plays, leading the league in the rate of passing plays gaining 10 or more yards. They also boast a Top 5 passing offense in terms of yards per game. The Seahawks’ defense is a “juggernaut” that ranks third in yards per play allowed.

The ingredients are in place for a long day for the locals in Minneapolis.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Vikings and the Seahawks.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Vikings vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Vikings at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Vikings (+525), Seahawks (-750)

Spread: Seahawks -11.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -8.5 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota at Seattle

Vikings Starting QB: Max Brosmer

Last Game: 11/23 at Green Bay - 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 carries

Season: 4GP, 5-8, 42yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for -1yd rushing



Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 11/23 at Tennessee - 16-26, 244yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 11GP, 207-298, 2785yds, 19TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 11 times, 16 carries for 49yds rushing

Vikings at Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks are 8-3 ATS this season

The Vikings have lost 4 of their last 5 games away at teams with winning records

The Vikings are 4-7 ATS this season

The Seahawks’ last 4 home games have gone OVER the Total



Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LT Christian Darrisaw (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Jalen Redmond (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LG Donovan Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Theo Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Dallas Turner (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Joshua Metellus (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Seahawks Player Injuries

RB Kenneth Walker III (lower body) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Ty Okada (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game

LB Tyrice Knight (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RB George Holani (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Seahawks

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 41.5.

