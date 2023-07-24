Skip navigation
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Charles Bediako
CB
Charles
Bediako
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury
Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for a top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury.
Charles Bediako
SAS
Center
Charles Bediako scores 17 with 11 rebounds Sunday
Charles Bediako
SAS
Center
Charles Bediako inks one-year deal with Spurs
Close Ad