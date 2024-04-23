 Skip navigation
Forward Cody Williams declares for the NBA draft after a single season at Colorado

  
Published April 22, 2024 11:36 PM
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 24 Div I Men's Championship Second Round - Marquette vs Colorado

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 24: Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) walks down the court during the Marquette Golden Eagles versus the Colorado Buffaloes in the second round of the NCAA Division 1 Championship on March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DENVER — Cody Williams, a five-star recruit who played at Colorado for his freshman season, announced on social media Monday that he is entering the NBA draft.

The 19-year-old forward from Arizona averaged 11.9 points and three rebounds as he helped the Buffaloes earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Williams shot 55.2% from the field for the season and blocked 16 shots as he made the Pac-12 all-freshman team.

Williams, who is 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, is regarded as a lottery pick given his athleticism. Some draft projections have him going in the top five. His brother, Jalen, was the 12th overall pick out of Santa Clara by Oklahoma City in 2022. Jalen Williams helped the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the West this season.

“I want to thank my brother Jalen for encouraging, pushing, and challenging me to be the best version of myself,” Williams said in his Instagram post. “Your inspiration means more than you will ever know.”

One of Williams’ top games in a Colorado uniform was a 23-point performance against Oregon on Jan. 18. He missed 13 games as he dealt with various injuries throughout the season, including an ankle ailment that kept him out for the final four games of the regular season before returning for the postseason.

Williams had 12 points in the season-ending loss to Marquette during an NCAA second-round game.

A 2023 McDonald’s All-American, Williams chose the Buffaloes over programs such as Texas, Arizona, USC and LSU. He became the first men’s five-star recruit to pick Colorado since center David Harrison, who was a McDonald’s All-American in 2001.