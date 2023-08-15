 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 Athletics Diamond League - SILESIA Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Isendre Ahfua.jpg
2024 All-American Isendre Ahfua Selects Texas A&M
Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 Athletics Diamond League - SILESIA Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Isendre Ahfua.jpg
2024 All-American Isendre Ahfua Selects Texas A&M
Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 All-American Morrow Evans Commits to Ohio State

  
Published August 15, 2023 02:37 PM
Morrow Evans.jpeg

2024 All-American Morrow Evans from Episcopal High School in Texas has committed to the Buckeyes.

247Sports

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have successfully landed one of the top long snappers in the country. 2024 All-American Morrow Evans from Episcopal High School in Texas has committed to the Buckeyes.

Past Buckeyes selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, and Chase Young.

Evans will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).