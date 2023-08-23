 Skip navigation
Eddrick Houston.jpg
2024 All-American Eddrick Houston Commits to Ohio State
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Washington
Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona State to start freshman Rashada at quarterback, AP source says

2026 All-American Malachi Toney Selects Miami

  
Published August 23, 2023 03:50 AM
Malachi Toney.jpg

2026 All-American Malachi Toney from American Heritage School in Florida has committed to the Hurricanes.

247Sports

The University of Miami has successfully landed one of the top skill players in the country. 2026 All-American Malachi Toney from American Heritage School in Florida has committed to the Hurricanes.

Past Hurricanes selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Greg Olsen, Leonard Taylor, and Samson Okunlola.

Toney will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).