Finalists Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CITY STATE Hevin Brown-Shuler DL Pace Academy Atlanta GA Hauss Hejny QB Aledo High School Aledo TX Grant Mills LS Cannon School Concord NC Payton Pierce LB Lovejoy High School Lucas TX Peyton Woodyard DB St. John Bosco High School Bellflower CA

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).