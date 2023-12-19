Finalists Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.
The All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.
This year’s finalists are:
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Hevin Brown-Shuler
DL
Pace Academy
Atlanta
GA
Hauss Hejny
QB
Aledo High School
Aledo
TX
Grant Mills
LS
Cannon School
Concord
NC
Payton Pierce
LB
Lovejoy High School
Lucas
TX
Peyton Woodyard
DB
St. John Bosco High School
Bellflower
CA
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).