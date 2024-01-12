 Skip navigation
Jason Brown Named All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year Award Winner

  
Published January 11, 2024 10:36 PM
Jason Brown.jpg

Arizona State University Commit Jason Brown Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country. Running back Jason Brown (Seattle, WA/ O’Dea. H.S.) has been named the recipient of the All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1743442984979366365?s=20

According to 247Sports Brown is a four-star prospect and the No. 14 running back in the nation. During his senior season he rushed for 1,897 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Dante Moore.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 237 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).