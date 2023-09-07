 Skip navigation
College Football Week 2 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Penn State, Alabama, Texas, Colorado

News from around the country for Week 2 of the college football season.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate
September 5, 2023 04:54 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down their best bets for the entire Week 2 slate of the Big Ten season.

College football Week 2 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 9, highlighted by No. 3 Alabama visiting No. 11 Texas.

This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically Delaware vs. No. 7 Penn State (Noon ET on Peacock) and Charlotte vs. Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).

    Big Ten Week 2 Schedule and Scores

    Friday, September 8

    • Indiana State vs. Indiana @ 7 p.m. ET
    • Illinois vs. Kansas @ 7:30 p.m. ET

    Saturday, September 9

    • Youngstown State vs. Ohio State @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Delaware vs. Penn State @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Nebraska vs. Colorado @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Purdue vs. Virginia Tech @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Iowa vs. Iowa State @ 2:30 p.m. ET
    • UNLV vs. Michigan @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Richmond vs. Michigan State @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • UTEP vs. Northwestern @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Charlotte vs. Maryland @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Temple vs. Rutgers @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Wisconsin vs. Washington State @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    Updates

    Things We Learned: ‘Are you not entertained’ by Notre Dame’s explosive offense?


    By
    Douglas Farmer
      

    It would be hard to not be entertained. Notre Dame has scored 11 touchdowns on Sam Hartman’s 12 drives, the exception ending in a missed field goal. Nine different players have found the end zone when Hartman takes the snap.

    No advanced stats are necessary — the Irish have gained 97 percent of their available yardage with Hartman at the helm — 77 points in less than six quarters is a blunt instrument of clarity. No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) is entertaining with Hartman at quarterback, even if he was on the field for only half of the Irish victory against FCS-level Tennessee State (0-1) on Saturday, 56-3.

    Read more here.
    Best moments around college football in Week 1
    Best moments around college football in Week 1
    The Big Ten College Countdown crew runs through the top highlights from around college football in Week 1, including Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.

    Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 2


    By
    Brad Thomas
      

    Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes stole the show during Week 1 of the College Football season. After going unranked in many preseason polls, the Buffaloes became America’s team and found themselves comfortably in many Top 25s.

    Without further ado, I present you the Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. Each week, Vaughn Dalzell and I break down every game in the Big Ten and list out actionable betting information for every game. Unlike your traditional power rankings, these rankings don’t care if a team is good or bad… only if they can make us money that week.

    Read more here.
