College Football Week 2 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Penn State, Alabama, Texas, Colorado
News from around the country for Week 2 of the college football season.
College football Week 2 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 9, highlighted by No. 3 Alabama visiting No. 11 Texas.
This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically Delaware vs. No. 7 Penn State (Noon ET on Peacock) and Charlotte vs. Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).
Big Ten Week 2 Schedule and Scores
Friday, September 8
- Indiana State vs. Indiana @ 7 p.m. ET
- Illinois vs. Kansas @ 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 9
- Youngstown State vs. Ohio State @ 12 p.m. ET
- Delaware vs. Penn State @ 12 p.m. ET
- Nebraska vs. Colorado @ 12 p.m. ET
- Purdue vs. Virginia Tech @ 12 p.m. ET
- Iowa vs. Iowa State @ 2:30 p.m. ET
- UNLV vs. Michigan @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Richmond vs. Michigan State @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- UTEP vs. Northwestern @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Charlotte vs. Maryland @ 7:30 p.m. ET
- Temple vs. Rutgers @ 7:30 p.m. ET
- Wisconsin vs. Washington State @ 7:30 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota @ 7:30 p.m. ET
It would be hard to not be entertained. Notre Dame has scored 11 touchdowns on Sam Hartman’s 12 drives, the exception ending in a missed field goal. Nine different players have found the end zone when Hartman takes the snap.
No advanced stats are necessary — the Irish have gained 97 percent of their available yardage with Hartman at the helm — 77 points in less than six quarters is a blunt instrument of clarity. No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) is entertaining with Hartman at quarterback, even if he was on the field for only half of the Irish victory against FCS-level Tennessee State (0-1) on Saturday, 56-3.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes stole the show during Week 1 of the College Football season. After going unranked in many preseason polls, the Buffaloes became America’s team and found themselves comfortably in many Top 25s.
Without further ado, I present you the Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. Each week, Vaughn Dalzell and I break down every game in the Big Ten and list out actionable betting information for every game. Unlike your traditional power rankings, these rankings don’t care if a team is good or bad… only if they can make us money that week.
