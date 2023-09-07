College Football Week 2 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Penn State, Alabama, Texas, Colorado

College football Week 2 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 9, highlighted by No. 3 Alabama visiting No. 11 Texas.

This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically Delaware vs. No. 7 Penn State (Noon ET on Peacock) and Charlotte vs. Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).



Big Ten Week 2 Schedule and Scores

Friday, September 8



Indiana State vs. Indiana @ 7 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. Kansas @ 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9

