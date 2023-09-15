College Football Week 3 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Michigan State, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington
News from around the country for Week 3 of the college football season.
College football Week 3 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 16.
This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically No. 8 Washington vs. Michigan State (5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock) and Syracuse vs. Purdue (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).
Big Ten Week 3 Schedule and Scores
Friday, September 15
- Virginia vs. Maryland @ 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 16
- Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin @ 12 p.m. ET
- Louisville vs. Indiana @ 12 p.m. ET
- Penn State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. ET
- Northwestern vs. Duke @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Minnesota vs. North Carolina @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Western Michigan vs. Iowa @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State @ 4 p.m. ET
- Washington vs. Michigan State @ 5 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska @ 7 p.m. ET
- Syracuse vs. Purdue @ 7:30 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green vs. Michigan @ 7:30 p.m. ET
Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.
Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot.
Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.
AP Top 25 Poll as of Sept. 10
- Georgia (55 first-place votes)
- Michigan (2)
- Florida State (3)
- Texas (2)
- USC
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Colorado
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Miami (FL)
- Washington State
- UCLA
- Iowa