College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It's James Cook's World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It’s James Cook’s World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football Week 3 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Michigan State, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington

News from around the country for Week 3 of the college football season.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 3 slate
September 13, 2023 11:46 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down their best bets for the entire Week 3 slate of the Big Ten season.

College football Week 3 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 16.

This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically No. 8 Washington vs. Michigan State (5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock) and Syracuse vs. Purdue (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).

    Big Ten Week 3 Schedule and Scores

    Friday, September 15

    • Virginia vs. Maryland @ 7 p.m. ET

    Saturday, September 16

    • Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Louisville vs. Indiana @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Penn State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Northwestern vs. Duke @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Minnesota vs. North Carolina @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Western Michigan vs. Iowa @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State @ 4 p.m. ET
    • Washington vs. Michigan State @ 5 p.m. ET
    • Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska @ 7 p.m. ET
    • Syracuse vs. Purdue @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Bowling Green vs. Michigan @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams
    By
    Associated Press
      

    Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

    Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot.

    Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

    Read more here.

    AP Top 25 Poll as of Sept. 10

    1. Georgia (55 first-place votes)
    2. Michigan (2)
    3. Florida State (3)
    4. Texas (2)
    5. USC
    6. Ohio State
    7. Penn State
    8. Washington
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Alabama
    11. Tennessee
    12. Utah
    13. Oregon
    14. LSU
    15. Kansas State
    16. Oregon State
    17. Ole Miss
    18. Colorado
    19. Oklahoma
    20. North Carolina
    21. Duke
    22. Miami (FL)
    23. Washington State
    24. UCLA
    25. Iowa
