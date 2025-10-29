Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Cathedral Catholic High School Defensive Back Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

 Skip navigation
Published October 29, 2025 11:48 AM
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California, on October 30th to recognize Honor Fa’alave-Johnson as a 2026 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California, on October 30th to recognize Honor Fa’alave-Johnson as a 2026 Navy All-American. Cathedral Catholic High School will honor Fa’alave-Johnson before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at halftime of the high school’s football game.

Fa’alave-Johnson will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What: Honor Fa’alave-Johnson to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Cathedral Catholic High School
5555 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

When: October 30, 2025

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).