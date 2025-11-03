 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Michael King, Michael Lorenzen, Mitch Garver become free agents after mutual options are declined

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251103.jpg
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Published November 3, 2025 06:30 PM
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg

Navy All-American Bowl

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 5th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring six Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.
The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 26th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 10, 2026, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on November 5, will honor the following players:

  • Four-star defensive lineman, Ezekiel Ayangbile from Langham Creek H.S. (TX)
  • Four-star running back, Jerry Beard from Prince Avenue Christian School (GA)
  • Four-star defensive back, Texas Tech commit, S’Vioarean Martin from Palestine H.S. (TX)
  • Four-star wide receiver, USC commit, Trent Mosley from Santa Margarita Catholic H.S. (CA)
  • Four-star defensive lineman, Seth Tillman from South Pointe H.S. (SC)
  • Four-star linebacker, Tennessee commit, TJ White from Jackson Academy (MS)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).