Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season
Olympics: Baseball-Men Round 2 - USA-JPN
Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season
Olympics: Baseball-Men Round 2 - USA-JPN
Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Published December 5, 2024 01:56 PM
Linkon Cure 13.JPG

Tight end Linkon Cure (Goodland, Kansas/ Goodland High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

Tight end Linkon Cure (Goodland, Kansas/ Goodland High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour. Cure, a standout senior, is verbally committed to Kansas State.

Cure will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 Navy All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Cure was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).