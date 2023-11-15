2023 College Football Top 25 - Week 12

“Meet the new boss same as the old boss” is applicable following the release of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. The two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs are sitting atop the rankings once again.

Ohio State dropped a spot and sits in the second position while Michigan and Florida State remain third and fourth. The conference that dominated the rest of the country prior to conference play remains on the outside with #5 Washington and #6 Oregon.

Sitting at 7th and 8th are Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns and Crimson Tide are probably the final two teams truly capable of reaching the playoff.

They are all elimination games at this point in the season. This weekend the most anticipated game is in Corvalis where Oregon State hosts Washington. The Huskies will be looking to keep pace with the other big dogs in the playoff hunt but also to keep Michael Penix, Jr. in the hunt for the Heisman.

Elsewhere, the Longhorns will be in Ames, Iowa to take on a spunky Iowa State squad. Texas continues to live on the wrong side of the playoff bubble and so anything other than a comfortable win will hurt their flickering hopes. Tennessee is next in line to take on the two-time defending champs. The Georgia Bulldogs visit Knoxville to take on the Volunteers. Louisville can stamp their ticket to the ACC title game in Miami against the disappointing Hurricanes.

As has become the norm, the last weekend’s chaos has given birth to this week’s NBC Sports Top 25.

1 Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 3-6-1 | Last Week: 1

Next up: Saturday @ Tennessee (7-3) | Spread: Bulldogs -10.5 | O/U: 58.5

2 Michigan Wolverines

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 5-4-1 | Last Week: 2

Next up: Saturday @ Maryland (6-4) | Spread: Wolverines -19.5 | O/U:50.5

3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 6-3-1 | Last Week: 3

Next up: Saturday vs. Minnesota (5-5) | Spread: Buckeyes -27.5 | O/U: 48.5

4 Florida State Seminoles

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: 4

Next up: Saturday vs. North Alabama (3-7) | Spread: NA

5 Washington Huskies

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 4-5-1 | Last Week: 5

Next up: Saturday @ Oregon State (8-2) | Spread: Beavers -2 | O/U: 63.5

Dalzell (@VmoneySports): The Top 5 remains the same, but Washington being a -2.5 underdog at Oregon State this Saturday makes for a potential shakeup with a Huskies’ loss. We would assume Oregon jumps to No. 5, but honestly, I think the Ducks are No. 4 ahead of Florida State but have to prove it with a Pac-12 Championship. The ACC is a cakewalk this year.

Froton (@CFFroton): Georgia stays at number one overall with an emphatic win over Ole Miss as Carson Beck enters the high-end NFL Draft pick conversation, be it 2024 or 2025. Both Florida State and Washington survived competitive one-score victories over Miami and Utah, respectively. The Huskies’ brutal stretch run continues this week when they travel to Corvallis to challenge Oregon State. Michigan bludgeoned Penn State with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as the Wolverines silenced the critics by defeating their first Top 25 opponent.

6 Oregon Ducks

Record: 9-1 | ATS: 7-2-1 | Last Week: 6

Next up: Saturday @ Arizona State (3-7) | Spread: Ducks -23.5 | O/U: 54.5

7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 9-1 | ATS: 7-3 | Last Week: 7

Next up: Saturday vs. Chattanooga (7-3) | Spread: Tide -45.5 | O/U: 50.5

8 Texas Longhorns

Record: 9-1 | ATS: 4-5-1 | Last Week: 8

Next up: Saturday @ Iowa State (6-4) | Spread: Longhorns -7.5 | O/U: 47.5

9 Missouri Tigers

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 7-3 | Last Week: 17

Next up: Saturday vs. Florida (5-5) | Spread: Mizzou -11 | O/U: 59.5

10 Oregon State Beavers

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: 11

Next up: Saturday vs. Washington (10-0) | Spread: Beavers -2 | O/U: 63.5

11 Louisville Cardinals

Record: 9-1 | ATS: 5-5 | Last Week: 12

Next up: Saturday @ Miami (6-4) | Spread: Cardinals -1 | O/U: 46.5

12 Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 7-3 | Last Week: 9

Next up: Saturday vs. Rutgers (6-4) | Spread: Nittany Lions -20.5 | O/U: 41.5

13 Mississippi Rebels

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 6-3-1 | Last Week: 10

Next up: Saturday vs. UL Monroe (2-8) | Spread: Rebels -37.5 | O/U: 62.5

14 Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 7-3 | Last Week: 19

Next up: Saturday @ BYU (5-5) | Spread: Sooners -24 | O/U: 56.5

15 Utah Utes

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-3-1 | Last Week: 13

Next up: Saturday @ Arizona (7-3) | Spread: Wildcats -1 | O/U: 45

Dalzell: I still firmly believe that Oregon and Alabama sneak into the College Football Playoff. Alabama is a +4 underdog for the SEC Championship (very early line) and Oregon is a projected pick-em against Washington, so I like my chances. No one outside our Top 6 can or will make the College Football Playoff, in my opinion.

Froton: Alabama continues their steady march back from their Week 2 loss to Texas by dropping an emphatic 28-point loss on Kentucky. Their looming SEC Championship matchup against Georgia will likely decide a playoff spot. Oregon continues to look like a force to be reckoned with and is headed for a sought-after rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Texas survived a spirited challenge from TCU thanks to the return of Quinn Ewers under center, but with starting RB Jonathan Brooks suffering a season-ending ACL tear the Longhorns are dealing with attrition in their backfield.

16 LSU Tigers

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: 18

Next up: Saturday vs. Georgia State (6-4) | Spread: Tigers -30.5 | O/U: 71.5

17 Arizona Wildcats

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 8-2 | Last Week: 20

Next up: Saturday vs. Utah (7-3) | Spread: Wildcats -1 | O/U: 45

18 North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday @ Clemson (6-4) | Spread: Tigers -7 | O/U: 58.5

19 Tulane Green Wave

Record: 9-1 | ATS: 3-7 | Last Week: 21

Next up: Saturday @ FAU (4-6) | Spread: Green Wave -9.5 | O/U: 47.5

20 James Madison Dukes

Record: 10-0 | ATS: 7-3 | Last Week: 22

Next up: Saturday vs. Appalachian St. (6-4) | Spread: Dukes -10.5 | O/U: 56.5

21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-3-1 | Last Week: 23

Next up: Saturday vs. WFU (4-6) | Spread: Fighting Irish -24.5 | O/U: 46.5

22 Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: 14

Next up: Saturday vs. Georgia (10-0) | Spread: Bulldogs -10.5 | O/U: 58.5

23 Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 7-2-1 | Last Week: 25

Next up: Saturday @ Kansas (7-3) | Spread: Wildcats -8.5 | O/U: 56.5

24 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-4 | Last Week: 16

Next up: Saturday @ Houston (4-6) | Spread: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 59.5

25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 8-2 | ATS: 5-4-1 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday vs. Illinois (5-5) | Spread: Hawkeyes -3.5 | O/U: 30.5

Fell out of the Top 25: Liberty, Kansas

Dalzell: I don’t know what is more criminal, the two other guys leaving undefeated Liberty off this Top 25 poll or putting Notre Dame in it -- I can’t sign off on either -- might as well put USC in the Top 25 while we’re at it.

Froton: Oklahoma State suffered a humiliating defeat from Big 12 newcomer UCF in the Bounce House, sending RB Ollie Gordon and the Cowboys crashing back to earth after their upset at Bedlam. Tennessee suffered a similarly overwhelming defeat at the hands of Missouri. Tulane and North Carolina survived close games while Kansas State rolled over a hapless Baylor that looks to have quit. Iowa earned their return to the Top 25 with a resounding 22-0 shutout of Rutgers.

*all odds courtesy of BetMGM

