 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
Represented by five countries, Michigan State’s women’s team learns from each other
Sal Frelick
Brewers turn potential grand slam by Dodgers slugger Max Muncy into wild double play in NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
Represented by five countries, Michigan State’s women’s team learns from each other
Sal Frelick
Brewers turn potential grand slam by Dodgers slugger Max Muncy into wild double play in NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

After big win, Texas QB Arch Manning shrugs off critics with a smile and notes freedom of speech

  
Published October 14, 2025 10:58 AM
Losses in 'meaningful' games cost Franklin PSU job
October 13, 2025 01:06 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to James Franklin's firing from Penn State and the timeline that led to the program's decision after failing to perform in big-time moments.

AUSTIN, Texas — All smiles after the biggest victory of his career, Texas quarterback Arch Manning said he wasn’t bothered by the harsh criticism leveled at him the first half of the season.

Everyone, he said, is entitled to their opinion of him.

“Look, I wasn’t playing well and I’m going to continue to get better. But you know, everyone has their own opinion. That’s what’s good about America, everyone gets freedom of speech. It doesn’t bother me,” Manning said.

Manning struggled through his first five games as a starter while No. 21 Texas (4-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) fell all the way from preseason No. 1 to unranked for a week.

But a crisp and efficient effort in a 23-6 win over rival Oklahoma in the pressure cooker of the Cotton Bowl in Dallas was the kind of performance by a player and team that could turn a season around.

Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and threw the go-ahead 12-yard TD to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the opening drive of the second half for the Longhorns. He both managed the game and delivered the big plays in a confidence builder of a game.

But those moments have been the exception rather than the rule for the player who was was preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

Those kind of expectations opened him to intense criticism amid a rough start for the player and the team. The critics reached a fever pitch after a road loss at Florida left the Longhorns unranked.

And they’ll be back if he has another poor game.

“I feel like I try to do my best to block out the noise, and then you get 100 text messages, ‘Keep blocking out the noise,’” Manning said. “There must be a lot of noise. So yeah, I try my best.”

Texas next plays at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3).