Alabama vs LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, How to Watch, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

Alabama and LSU meet for the most important game on each other’s schedule with a College Football Playoff appearance on the line.

Alabama is 6-2 on the season, but 2-2 in the past four games. The Crimson Tide’s two losses have been a combined 12 points to Missouri and Tennessee. Bama has three unranked matchups after this, so if the Tide win, they are likely in the College Football Playoff.

LSU is 6-2 on the year and coming off a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M after leading 17-7 at the half. The Tigers go to Florida before wrapping up the season at home against #24 Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. A win here, like Bama, likely gets LSU in but a loss would bump them out even with a 3-0 finish.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Alabama @ LSU

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Tiger Stadium

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Alabama @ LSU

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Alabama -150, LSU +125

o Spread: Alabama -3 (-110)

o Total: 58.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at LSU -1.5 and flipped to Alabama -3 with bettors quick to back Bama, while the Under has taken money at the 60.5 number forcing it down to 58.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and LSU:

“I like the Under 58.5 points between Alabama and LSU.

In LSU’s three biggest games, the Tigers scored 20, 29 (OT), and 23 points against USC, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. For Alabama, they’ve held the last three opponents to 25 or fewer points and scored 27, 17, and 34 points in that span.

Neither team is lighting it up and with both teams coming off a bye week and knowing the magnitude of this game, I like the Under 58.5 points in what could be a classic SEC clash.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Ohio State +450 to +350

Miami +1800 to +1100

Indiana +5000 to +3500

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 14.2%

Texas 11.6%

Georgia 10.9%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 18.5%

Georgia 16.9%

Texas 11.5%

Biggest Liabilities



Ohio State

Tennessee

Colorado

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for Crimson Tide @ Tigers

Alabama: Jalen Milroe has 25 total touchdowns this season with 13 through the air and 12 on the ground. Milroe has 1,937 passing yards and 380 rushing yards on the season with 16 sacks taken, including 11 sacks in the last four games.

Jalen Milroe has 25 total touchdowns this season with 13 through the air and 12 on the ground. Milroe has 1,937 passing yards and 380 rushing yards on the season with 16 sacks taken, including 11 sacks in the last four games. LSU: Garrett Nussmeier has 20 touchdowns to 9 interceptions on the season and surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in his last game. However, in the past four games, he’s totaled seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Crimson Tide @ Tigers player news & recent stats

Alabama is 4-4 ATS this season and 3-4 ATS as a favorite.

Alabama is 1-2 ATS and on the ML as a road favorite.

LSU is 3-5 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS as a underdog.

LSU is 1-0 ATS and on the ML as a home underdog this year.

Jalen Milroe has 25 total touchdowns this season (13 pass, 12 rush).

Ryan Williams leads Alabama in receiving with 702 yards and seven touchdowns.

Garrett Nussmeier has seven interceptions and seven touchdowns in the past four games.

Kyren Lacry and Aaron Anderson have 618 and 614 receiving yards with 10 combined touchdowns for the Tigers.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

