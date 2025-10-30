 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: New Mexico Bowl-Central Michigan vs San Diego State
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Candace Parker
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class
Julian Walker 01.png
Defensive Lineman Julian Walker Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arch Manning is ‘making good progress’ but uncertain to play for No. 20 Texas vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:04 PM
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
October 29, 2025 07:56 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss Vanderbilt heading to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns and whether the Commodores will be able to knock of another college football blueblood.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning was “making good progress” in practice, coach Steve Sarkisian said, but his status to return from a concussion in time to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt still was uncertain.

Manning has been in concussion protocol since being injured at the beginning of overtime in No. 20 Texas’ 45-38 win over Mississippi State. Backup Matthew Caldwell came on to throw the winning touchdown as Texas rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter.

Manning has spent the week in Texas’ concussion protocol and he returned to practice. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report to the Southeastern Conference.

“I don’t have anything beyond for Arch just because we have to follow the protocol of the days and the reps, but he’s making good progress,” Sarkisian said.

If Manning can’t play, Caldwell will start. He is a graduate transfer from Troy.

“We haven’t changed anything that we’ve done,” Sarkisian said. “The game plan is the game plan. All of his teammates have confidence in Matt if it’s his time to go.”

Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game against Mississippi State with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.