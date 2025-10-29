 Skip navigation
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to miss Iowa State game with injury

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:15 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will not play against Iowa State after twice leaving last week’s loss to No. 22 Houston.

Leavitt went out after taking a hard hit in the first quarter of the Sun Devils’ 24-16 loss to the Cougars last Saturday. He returned to the game but went off limping in the fourth quarter.

Leavitt was in a walking boot at Arizona State’s practice Tuesday.

“It’s definitely something that’s been lingering all year,” Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said. “It’s definitely something that could definitely turn into that (long-term) for sure, just because it hasn’t progressed like we hoped. He’s been dealing with this for pretty much the whole year. He hasn’t been at full speed, so we’ll definitely reassess it during the bye and make a decision from there.”

Leavitt first injured his foot against Baylor on Sept. 20 and didn’t play in a loss to No. 24 Utah two weeks later. He returned to lead Arizona State’s comeback win over No. 13 Texas Tech on Oct. 18 before going down again.

Leavitt has thrown for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions this season after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff for the first time last year.