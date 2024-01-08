 Skip navigation
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men's college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama's fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a 'fantasy stud' since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Betting College Football’s National Championship: Best Bets

  
Published January 8, 2024 12:28 PM

Tonight, the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines meet in Houston for college football’s National Championship. Here are the Best Bets of the NBC Sports team of betting analysts.

Washington (+185) vs. Michigan (-225) | Spread: Wolverines -5.5 | O/U: 56.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): My favorite bet is Michigan 1H -3 (-110). The big boys from Big Blue are likely to win in the trenches, especially early in this contest which should limit the potential for Washington to succeed on explosive plays and reduce the number of possessions in the 1st half. Ultimately, I expect Michigan to win and cover but the potential for a backdoor with Michigan defending the lead has me more interested in the 1H spread. Best of Luck!

For a deep dive into the National Championship Game, enjoy the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A. From sides to totals to props, get ready for Washington vs. Michigan with the NBC Sports team of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD): I am not concerned about a backdoor cover by the Huskies. Give me Michigan -4.5 (-110). I don’t understand why Washington’s team rating in the market is constantly changing. It makes little sense. Regardless, I like Michigan in the trenches on both sides of the ball to ultimately control this game and wear down the Huskies.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): It should shock no one that I am riding with Michigan with a few bets. I especially like Michigan -4.5pts. (-110), the Game Total OVER 55.5pts. (-115), Blake Corum OVER 100.5 Rushing Yards (-115) and Blake Corum 2+ TDs (+135).

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas): I have bets I like with both schools. I expect a close game with both teams able to move the ball. If you like the Washington Huskies look at Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze OVER 89.5 rec. yards (-110). If you prefer the Michigan Wolverines, running back Blake Corum OVER 106.5 rushing yards (-110) is a smart look as well.

Eric Froton (@EFFroton): I love a handful of props for this game with plays on players for both sides. In terms of result, I like Michigan to win by 1-6 points (+450). My top props include Blake Corum OVER 101.5 rushing yards. As I mentioned, I do like Michigan, but I like Donovan Edwards UNDER 15.5 receiving yards for the Wolverines as well as Cornelius Johnson UNDER 41.5 receiving yards. A couple of parlays I like are Jack Westover OVER 2.5 Receptions AND Blake Corum Anytime TD (+176) as well as Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk OVER 3.5 Receptions and Blake Corum Anytime TD (+121).

Enjoy the game and enjoy the final sweat of the college football season.

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

