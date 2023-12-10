Big Ten Bowl Games 2023: How to Watch, Matchups, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and More
Bowl season is upon us in college football, meaning that as the holidays approach, so do some unusual and exciting matchups we don’t normally get to see in the sport. Bowl games are a reward at the end of the season for teams and fans alike, provided you team can achieve at least a .500 (or 6-6) record during the regular season.
The headliners for the Big Ten are the Michigan Wolverines playing in the Rose Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff semifinals, against perennial national powerhouse Alabama. This is Michigan’s third straight appearance in the CFP; they’ve lost in the semifinals the last two seasons. Ohio State is the only Big Ten team with a CFP national title, which the Buckeyes won the first time the playoff was held after the 2014 season. The Wolverines will look to add to the Big Ten’s national title count in the final year of the four-team playoff format.
Here’s what you need to know about when and how to watch the nine Bowl games featuring Big Ten teams in the coming weeks.
Betting info is provided by BetMGM**.
Which Big Ten teams are playing in bowl games?
Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten conference earned a Bowl appearance (albeit 5-7 Minnesota made it in via their academic achievements rather than on-field record). In addition to Minnesota, the Big Ten teams making Bowl appearances are Michigan (CFP semifinal), Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland, and Iowa.
Big Ten Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24
Saturday, December 23
Utah vs. Northwestern – SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:30pm ET on ABC
Allegiant Stadium (home of NFL’s Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada
Utah (8-4) is favored over Northwestern (7-5)
Tuesday, December 26
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota – Quick Lane Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:00pm ET on ESPN
Ford Field (home of NFL’s Lions) in Detroit, Michigan
Minnesota (5-7) is a slight favorite over Bowling Green (7-5)
Thursday, December 28
Rutgers vs. Miami – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:15pm ET on ESPN
Yankee Stadium (home of MLB’s Yankees) in New York, New York
Miami (7-5) is a slight favorite over Rutgers (6-6)
Friday, December 29
#9 Missouri vs. #7 Ohio State – Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN
AT&T Stadium (home of NFL’s Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas
Missouri (10-2) is a slight favorite over Ohio State (11-1)
Saturday, December 30
#11 Ole Miss vs. #10 Penn State – Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of NFL’s Falcons) in Atlanta, Georgia
Penn State (10-2) is a slight favorite over Ole Miss (10-2)
Auburn vs. Maryland – TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:00pm ET on ABC
Nissan Stadium (home of NFL’s Titans) in Nashville, Tennessee
Auburn (6-6) is a slight favorite over Maryland (7-5)
Monday, January 1
Wisconsin vs. #13 LSU – ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN 2
Raymond James Stadium (home of NFL’s Buccaneers) in Tampa, Florida
LSU (9-3) is favored over Wisconsin (7-5)
#17 Iowa vs. #21 Tennessee – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:00pm ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium (home of MLS’s Orlando City SC) in Orlando, Florida
Tennessee (8-4) is favored over Iowa (10-3)
#4 Alabama vs. #1 Michigan – Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00pm ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl (home of UCLA Bruins) in Pasadena, California
Michigan (13-0) is a slight favorite over Alabama (12-1)
Which Big Ten teams are not making a Bowl appearance?
Five Big Ten teams failed to secure a trip to a Bowl Game: Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, and Illinois. None of them reached the required six-win season. Minnesota got into a Bowl with a 5-7 record thanks to an NCAA exemption based on their Academic Progress Rate score and due to a lack of 6-6 teams to fill out the field.
