Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:07 PM
Grayson James

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) throws against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty/Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with coach Bill O’Brien saying that Grayson James will start against No. 14 SMU in place of Thomas Castellanos.

James transferred from FIU this year and has played in two games for the Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), leading them to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was injured.

James also replaced Castellanos in the third quarter of the game against Syracuse, completing 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 37-31 victory.