MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 6 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
maryland_usc.jpg
USC blows a 14-point lead to lose its third game in a row, falling 29-28 at Maryland
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
QB Leonard runs for 2 TDs as No. 12 Notre Dame leans on strong defense to beat Georgia Tech 31-13

azimdavies.jpg
Azim knocks out Davies in eighth round
nbc_cfb_indianadiscussion2_241019.jpg
Indiana a 'really well-coached' team in 7-0 start
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 6 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
maryland_usc.jpg
USC blows a 14-point lead to lose its third game in a row, falling 29-28 at Maryland
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
QB Leonard runs for 2 TDs as No. 12 Notre Dame leans on strong defense to beat Georgia Tech 31-13

azimdavies.jpg
Azim knocks out Davies in eighth round
nbc_cfb_indianadiscussion2_241019.jpg
Indiana a ‘really well-coached’ team in 7-0 start
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brazzell, Sampson lead No. 11 Tennessee to 24-17 victory over No. 7 Alabama in SEC clash

  
Published October 19, 2024 08:55 PM
New CFP format keeps 'more teams in the hunt'
October 19, 2024 05:41 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew unpacks the College Football Playoff landscape at the halfway point of the season, including the increased opportunities and attention to every team in the sport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Brazzell II made a diving 16-yard touchdown catch from Nico Iamaleava midway through the fourth quarter as No. 11 Tennessee beat No. 7 Alabama 24-17 on Saturday.

Dylan Sampson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory keeps Tennessee in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot.

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2) have their work cut out for them the rest of the season. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, connecting on 25 of 44 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Alabama rushed for just 89 yards compared to Tennessee’s 214.

Trailing 21-17, Alabama took over possession on its own 30 with 2:25 left in regulation. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Law stymied the Crimson Tide’s drive and allowed Tennessee to stretch the lead to seven with a field goal on its next possession.

Tennessee overcame three turnovers in the first half and trailed 7-0 at halftime.

The Volunteers grabbed a 14-10 lead, their first of the game, with one minute left in the third quarter. Sampson barreled in from three yards after Iamaleava connected with Dont’e Thornton for 55 yards to the Alabama 3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama answered the Vols’ score with a 7-yard touchdown run from Justice Haynes to go up 17-14. Germie Bernard set it up with a 28-yard reception from Milroe.