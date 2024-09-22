 Skip navigation
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Mullings’ 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Three
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_johnson1ydtd_240921.jpg
Johnson powers ahead for early 1-yard score
nbc_cfb_iowaint_240921.jpg
Higgins records INT to give Iowa early momentum
nbc_cfb_rivalries_240921.jpg
Why trophy games will define the new-look Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Mullings’ 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Three
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_johnson1ydtd_240921.jpg
Johnson powers ahead for early 1-yard score
nbc_cfb_iowaint_240921.jpg
Higgins records INT to give Iowa early momentum
nbc_cfb_rivalries_240921.jpg
Why trophy games will define the new-look Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT

  
DEKALB, Ill. — Upton Bellenfant kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Buffalo a 23-20 victory over No. 23 Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Mid-American Conference), playing for the first time since winning at then-No. 5 Notre Dame two weeks ago, managed just six points in the second half. Buffalo (3-1, 1-0), which began playing at the FBS level in 1999, beat a ranked opponent for the second time in its history.

The Bulls led 20-17 after Shaun Dolac’s interception and 53-yard return set up a field goal, but the Huskies tied it with a 13-play drive that ended with Kanon Woodill’s 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds to play.

Woodill, who booted the game-winner at Notre Dame, missed a pair of field goal tries, including a 42-yarder that was blocked in overtime. That set up the game-winner from Bellenfant, who was 3 for 3 on the day.

C.J. Ogbonna was 10 for 17 for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Bulls. His 46-yard scoring toss to Victor Snow early in the third quarter got Buffalo within 14-10. Al-Jay Henderson’s 36-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter tied it at 17.

Antario Brown rushed for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies.

He scored on a short run near the end of the first quarter and again on a 14-yard scamper late in the second that gave the Huskies a 14-3 halftime lead.

Ethan Hampton went 23 of 43 for 194 yards and an interception for Northern Illinois.

The takeaway

Buffalo: The Bulls looked lost offensively in the first half after averaging just 1.1 yards per carry but regrouped and kept the Huskies out of the end zone the rest of the way.

Northern Illinois: The defensive line that gave Notre Dame fits didn’t disappoint. The Huskies’ offense still needs some work, however, if they hope to match fellow MAC contender Toledo, which scored 41 points at Mississippi State last weekend.

Poll implications

The Huskies probably will fall out of the AP Top 25, but get another chance to show they belong when they visit N.C. State next weekend.

Up next

Buffalo: At Connecticut next Saturday.

Northern Illinois: At N.C. State next Saturday.