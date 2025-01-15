Clemson hires Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to run Dabo Swinney’s defense

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the same role with the Tigers, a move that was finalized by the school’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Allen has more than than three decades of coaching experience, most recently helping lead the Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Allen replaces Wes Goodwin, who fired after the Tigers struggled against the run.

Penn State was seventh in the nation in total defense (294.8 yards per game) and eighth in scoring defense (16.5 points per game) this season. The Nittany Lions were second in the nation in tackles for loss (119) and fifth in sacks (44).

“We’ve got a great football coach — and a great leader of men — coming to Clemson,” Swinney said in a news release. “He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson.”

Allen was also the linebackers coach for Penn State. His defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Penn State’s 38-10 win against SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Nittany Lions also held Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to a season-low 3.47 yards per carry and no touchdowns in a 31-14 win in the CFP quarterfinals.