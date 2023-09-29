 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Europe dominates U.S., leads Ryder Cup by 5 points
nbc_cfb_msuiowapreview_230927.jpg
Iowa football looks to rebound from historic loss with short-term memory ahead of battle with Michigan State
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Week 4 Expected Points: Josh Downs Ascending in Indy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rahmwin_230929.jpg
Rahm nails long putt, steals half point for Europe
nbc_dps_barkleysegment_230929.jpg
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
nbc_golf_18makeormiss_230929.jpg
Hovland makes 26-ft putt on 18th hole in Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Europe dominates U.S., leads Ryder Cup by 5 points
nbc_cfb_msuiowapreview_230927.jpg
Iowa football looks to rebound from historic loss with short-term memory ahead of battle with Michigan State
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Week 4 Expected Points: Josh Downs Ascending in Indy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rahmwin_230929.jpg
Rahm nails long putt, steals half point for Europe
nbc_dps_barkleysegment_230929.jpg
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
nbc_golf_18makeormiss_230929.jpg
Hovland makes 26-ft putt on 18th hole in Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football: Top Props at BetMGM

  
Published September 29, 2023 12:34 PM

With Week 5 of the college football season underway, it makes sense to check-in with BetMGM and see where people are placing their bets.

The most bet game on the board will surprise many. Tonight’s game in Corvallis between Utah (+155) and Oregon State (-185) is the most bet game of the weekend. The high volume of tickets may well be due to the fact the Pac 12 matchup stands alone on the schedule, but it is still surprising to see this game atop the board ahead of the likes of USC (-1400) @ Colorado (+800) and Notre Dame (-210) @ Duke (+170).

Specifically, BetMGM has seen more tickets on Utah (+4), Notre Dame (-5.5), and USC (-21.5) than any other school. The handle for the weekend differs slightly as the Beavers of Oregon State (-4) hold the top spot followed by the Fighting Irish (-5.5) and the USC Trojans (-21.5).

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Bettors are expecting points when the Nebraska Cornhuskers kick it off against the Michigan Wolverines in Lincoln. No game has seen more tickets printed in favor of the Over 39.5 for that game. The Jayhawks visit Austin tomorrow and Over 61.5 is the popular play in the Kansas/Texas game. The third most bet game to the Over is the Penn State-Northwestern contest in Chicago. The popular number bet to the Over in that one is 46.5.

The Under is a popular play in tonight’s game at Oregon State with the number set at 44.5. Not much defense expected in Boulder, but bettors like Under 73.5 in the USC-Colorado game. In Durham, bettors believe defense will rule the day (Under 52.5) when the Duke Blue Devils host the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

In terms of popular player props, here are the Top 3:

1. MarShawn Lloyd (USC) Over 86.5 receiving yards (-115) @ Colorado

2. Silas Bolden (Oregon) Under 58.5 receiving yards (-115) @ Stanford

3. DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) Over 201 passing yards (-115) vs. Utah

Plenty of sweats available this weekend as Week 5 continues. Bet responsibly and enjoy the ride.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

*All odds provided by BetMGM