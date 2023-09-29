College Football: Top Props at BetMGM

With Week 5 of the college football season underway, it makes sense to check-in with BetMGM and see where people are placing their bets.

The most bet game on the board will surprise many. Tonight’s game in Corvallis between Utah (+155) and Oregon State (-185) is the most bet game of the weekend. The high volume of tickets may well be due to the fact the Pac 12 matchup stands alone on the schedule, but it is still surprising to see this game atop the board ahead of the likes of USC (-1400) @ Colorado (+800) and Notre Dame (-210) @ Duke (+170).

Specifically, BetMGM has seen more tickets on Utah (+4), Notre Dame (-5.5), and USC (-21.5) than any other school. The handle for the weekend differs slightly as the Beavers of Oregon State (-4) hold the top spot followed by the Fighting Irish (-5.5) and the USC Trojans (-21.5).

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Bettors are expecting points when the Nebraska Cornhuskers kick it off against the Michigan Wolverines in Lincoln. No game has seen more tickets printed in favor of the Over 39.5 for that game. The Jayhawks visit Austin tomorrow and Over 61.5 is the popular play in the Kansas/Texas game. The third most bet game to the Over is the Penn State-Northwestern contest in Chicago. The popular number bet to the Over in that one is 46.5.

The Under is a popular play in tonight’s game at Oregon State with the number set at 44.5. Not much defense expected in Boulder, but bettors like Under 73.5 in the USC-Colorado game. In Durham, bettors believe defense will rule the day (Under 52.5) when the Duke Blue Devils host the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

In terms of popular player props, here are the Top 3:

1. MarShawn Lloyd (USC) Over 86.5 receiving yards (-115) @ Colorado

2. Silas Bolden (Oregon) Under 58.5 receiving yards (-115) @ Stanford

3. DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) Over 201 passing yards (-115) vs. Utah



Plenty of sweats available this weekend as Week 5 continues. Bet responsibly and enjoy the ride.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

*All odds provided by BetMGM