Colorado’s Shilo Sanders eager to bounce back at Arizona after being called out by Deion

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Pay Dirt documentary.jpg
“Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” to debut in Newport Beach Film Festival
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dabo Swinney Tony Elliott
Facing Friends: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney goes against longtime protégé in Virginia’s Tony Elliott
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 2024 Team Recap: Ceddanne Rafela and the young guns are coming

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserbs_241016.jpg
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_murray_241016.jpg
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241016.jpg
Revisiting Iowa’s 2023 win over Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Pay Dirt documentary.jpg
“Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” to debut in Newport Beach Film Festival
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dabo Swinney Tony Elliott
Facing Friends: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney goes against longtime protégé in Virginia’s Tony Elliott
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 2024 Team Recap: Ceddanne Rafela and the young guns are coming

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserbs_241016.jpg
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_murray_241016.jpg
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241016.jpg
Revisiting Iowa’s 2023 win over Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Colorado’s Shilo Sanders eager to bounce back at Arizona after being called out by Deion

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:56 AM
Shilo Sanders

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) talks with an official before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Widger/Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

BOULDER, Colo. — Shilo Sanders got called out by his coach/father for some shaky tackling.

It was just the honest truth the Colorado free safety needed to hear from his dad, Deion Sanders. He’s taken it to heart.

In his return from a broken forearm, Shilo Sanders had what he labeled the “worst game of my life” in Colorado’s 31-28 loss to No. 17 Kansas State. He and the defense saw Wildcats tailback DJ Giddens gallop for 182 yards rushing, along with receiver Jayce Brown catching a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining.

“I’m the Ziploc of the defense, I can’t be going out there, not being on my game,” Shilo Sanders said after practice as the Buffaloes (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) prepare for their game at Arizona. “I need to be even more locked in.”

After the Kansas State game, his dad offered a blunt critique of his son: “I thought he played horrible. I thought he was rusty.”

It was Shilo Sanders’ first game back since Sept. 7 at Nebraska, when he suffered a forearm injury that required surgery. And while he had 10 tackles against Kansas State, he also missed several opportunities to wrap up the Wildcats.

“I know I played horrible. He knows I played horrible,” Sanders said. “That’s what happened.”

This week, it’s back to the basics for Shilo Sanders — paying attention to the little details and his technique.

“I know I’m good at football. I know I’ve been doing this for a long time. I know how to tackle,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of tackles in my career. One game, I’m not going to let everybody (be like), ‘Oh, you’re trash. You can’t do this. You can’t do that.’

“You can’t tell me what I can’t do if I’ve done it already, and you probably haven’t done it. I’ve done it. I know what I’m capable of.”

Part of the tackling issues, he conceded, may have been being too amped up in his return.

“I’m trying to just knock somebody’s head off going full speed,” Sanders said. “But I still have to be patient.”

While he was sidelined, Carter Stoutmire started in his place alongside Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. The Buffaloes reeled off three straight wins — allowing a combined 20 second-half points — before losing to Kansas State.

“You work to get back, then you get back, and you have the worst game of your life, man, it’s really disappointing for me,” Sanders said. “I’ve been seeing everybody turn on me and stuff like that. But I’m not worried about none of that, because as soon as you do good, they’re going to be right back on your side.

“But I can’t be going out there, not on my game. I’m the free safety. If I mess up, everybody’s going to see it.”

At 4-2, the Buffaloes are off to the same start as last season in Deion Sanders’ first year in Boulder. The Buffaloes, though, finished last year with six straight losses.

“We’ve got to keep going with it. We can’t just quit now,” Shilo Sanders said. “I can’t just quit now, just because I had the worst game of my life.”