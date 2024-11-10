 Skip navigation
NASCAR driver Bobby Allison
When NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison took on the Indianapolis 500
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 8 Indiana scores 2 early TDs to beat Michigan 20-15 and earn school-record 10th win
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace frustrated Martinsville penalty keeps crew chief Bootie Barker away from Phoenix

nbc_cfb_pribulatd_241109.jpg
Penn State’s Pribula scampers to 8-yard TD
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_pricetd_241109.jpg
ND’s Price separates, stays in bounds for long TD
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_leonardtd_241109.jpg
Leonard dashes around FSU, leaps for 34-yard TD

Dart and Davis help No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for 28-10 win

Published November 9, 2024 08:10 PM

  
Published November 9, 2024 08:10 PM
HLs: Rutgers ends 4-game slide with win vs. MINN
November 9, 2024 05:40 PM
Facing his former team, QB Athan Kaliakmanis threw three touchdowns and Rutgers’ defense made two game-changing plays in the final nine minutes to defeat Minnesota, 26-19, at SHI Stadium.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, and No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for a 28-10 victory on Saturday.

Caden Davis kicked five field goals as Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 16 CFP) earned its third consecutive win. Ulysses Bentley had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

A rain-soaked Ole Miss student section stormed the field with 16 seconds left, leading to a delay. The scene was repeated after Dart’s kneeldown closed it out.

Georgia (7-2, 5-2, No. 3 CFP) scored on a 2-yard run by Nate Frazier early in the first quarter. But Mississippi quickly grabbed control from there.

After the opening series, Ole Miss recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss, forced four fumbles and intercepted a Carson Beck pass. Jared Ivey and Princely Umanimielen had two sacks apiece and linebackers TJ Dottery and Chris Paul combined for 19 tackles.