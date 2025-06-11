Deion Sanders says ‘everything is OKAY’ after not attending football camps in Boulder, Colorado

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa basketball
NCAA will allow coaches’ challenges in men’s and women’s basketball
NCAA Baseball: Super Regional-Murray State at Duke
Chris Pollard hired as Virginia’s baseball coach after 13 seasons at Duke
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
White Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
Pacers wont ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa basketball
NCAA will allow coaches’ challenges in men’s and women’s basketball
NCAA Baseball: Super Regional-Murray State at Duke
Chris Pollard hired as Virginia’s baseball coach after 13 seasons at Duke
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
White Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
Pacers wont ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Deion Sanders says ‘everything is OKAY’ after not attending football camps in Boulder, Colorado

  
Published June 11, 2025 10:33 AM

DENVER — Deion Sanders posted on social media Wednesday that “everything is OKAY” after not being able to attend football camps in Boulder, Colorado, so far this spring.

The Colorado coach’s health has come into question because of his extended absence. Sanders wrote on X that he was “truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!”

Sanders later added that he’s “excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program.” He said that once he arrives back in Boulder he will provide updates. He concluded his post with, “Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

The school had no comment Wednesday or a reason for his absence. ESPN, citing a source it did not name, reported Tuesday that Sanders has been ill and out of the office recently. His son Deion Sanders Jr. posted a livestream video on YouTube over the weekend in which he said his father remains at home in Texas and “feeling well,” according to USA Today.

The 57-year-old Sanders has dealt with issues surrounding his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State. He missed media day in 2023, his inaugural year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

As part of the contract extension he signed in March, Sanders is required to operate a minimum of three on-campus football camps.

The Buffaloes are set to begin Year 3 under Sanders on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.