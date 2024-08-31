Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener

Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, Nick Singleton rushed for 114 yards and a TD, and No. 8 Penn State beat West Virginia 34-12 on Saturday in a season opener delayed for more than two hours by lightning.

Allar and Singleton were able to generate the explosive plays that were lacking from Penn State’s offense in big games late last season and led to a change in offensive coordinators.

Allar threw a 50-yard TD pass to Harrison Wallace and found Kaytron Allen from 20 yards out on the next series.

Just before halftime, Allar caught the Mountaineers off guard with a quick snap count instead of running out the clock from deep in his own territory. He threw to a wide-open Omari Evans for 55 yards and found Wallace in the corner of the end zone on the next play from 18 yards out for a 20-6 halftime lead.

Allar completed 11 of 17 passes for 216 yards. Wallace caught five passes for a career-high 117 yards, all in the first half. That was more than half of his yardage production for the entire 2023 season.

Allar and Wallace are accustomed to playing well against the Mountaineers. In the opener a year ago in Happy Valley, Allar threw for three TDs in his first career start and Wallace caught seven passes in Penn State’s 38-15 win.

Shortly after the teams left the field for halftime, a band of storms passed over the stadium — leading to a lengthy delay.

Singleton had a 40-yard TD run to start the third quarter. He also had another 40-yard run in the fourth.

West Virginia made too many mistakes to stay in the game. On Penn State’s first series, the Mountaineers recovered a fumble at the Nittany Lions’ 28, only to give it back on the next play when the snap hit a receiver in motion and Penn State recovered.

West Virginia had the ball five times inside the Penn State 30 and came away with a touchdown and two field goals. Garrett Greene went 15 of 28 for 161 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions dominated the line on both sides of the ball. Allar was able to look for his receivers without much pressure. And West Virginia’s rushing attack, which was third in the FBS last season, was limited to 85 yards.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have lost four straight season openers. That’s never happened before in 132 seasons of football. They’ve also lost seven consecutive times to ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts Bowling Green next Saturday.

West Virginia hosts FCS Albany on Saturday night.