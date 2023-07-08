 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Motocross Round 5 Southwick
Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio - Practice
Mid-Ohio Truck starting lineup
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Arsenal - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Motocross Round 5 Southwick
Saturday’s Motocross Round 6 at Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio - Practice
Mid-Ohio Truck starting lineup
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Arsenal - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ex-NC State, Furman football coach Sheridan dies at age 81

Published July 7, 2023 08:16 PM
Dick Sheridan

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Former North Carolina State and Furman coach Dick Sheridan, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 81.

Sheridan died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, his son, Jon, told Furman athletic department spokesman Hunter Reid. No cause of death was given.

Sheridan, who was from Augusta, Georgia, began his college coaching tenure at Furman in 1978, leading the Paladins to the Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) title game in 1985.

Sheridan was hired by the Wolfpack in 1986 and had six winning seasons in his seven years leading the program. He went 59-29-3 at N.C. State and made six bowl games.

Sheridan stepped away from the team in June 1993 at the age of 51, citing health issues and saying the recent death of his friend, Wolfpack basketball coach Jim Valvano, impacted his decision.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

“He was such a special man, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheridan family,” said Furman coach Clay Hendrix, who played for Sheridan’s Paladins.