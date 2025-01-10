 Skip navigation
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck says he has committed to Miami for 2025 season

  
Published January 10, 2025 01:14 PM
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck has pushed his NFL plans back a year and is committed to play next season at Miami, making the announcement known Friday and becoming another huge transfer portal acquisition for the Hurricanes.

Beck, the now-former Georgia quarterback, delivered the news on social media with a simple two-word message: “Go Canes,” he wrote, along with an image of himself in a Miami uniform and with “Committed” and “305 Bound” on the photo.

The primary area code for the Miami area is 305.

Before saying anything publicly, Beck signed a grant-in-aid agreement with the Hurricanes, said a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed that detail.

The move means Beck — who is recovering from elbow surgery — is presumably taking over as Cam Ward’s replacement as Miami’s starter for the 2025 season. Beck originally declared for the NFL draft, then entered the transfer portal earlier this week and now will wind up at Miami.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, the last two as the Bulldogs’ primary starter.

Beck has completed 68% of his passes — 628 of 923 — for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career. He appeared in 39 games for Georgia, 27 of them in the last two seasons.

He now could follow a similar path as Ward, who also strongly considered the 2024 NFL draft before deciding to join Miami. Ward rewrote the Miami record book this season, completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns — all of those new Miami single-season records.

Ward is widely considered to be a player that could go No. 1 overall in this year’s NFL draft.