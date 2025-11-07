Former LSU coach Brian Kelly says his time there fell short of expectations

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU coach Brian Kelly shared a statement to fans after he was fired in the fourth season of his 10-year, $100 million contract.

“The journey began with great expectations with my own vision of how to get there,” Kelly said. “Sometimes the journey does not end the way we hope.”

“But when I think of our time together, I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish. ... The roar of Death Valley when we beat Alabama. The losses will always hurt, but I will remember all the wins.”

He was 34-14 with the Tigers over three-plus seasons, helping them reach the 2022 Southeastern Conference title game. They didn’t qualify for the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons, and virtually were eliminated from contention with his last loss.

LSU has won three national titles this century — in 2003, 2007 and 2019. The most recent came under Kelly’s predecessor, Ed Orgeron.

Kelly called it a privilege to coach exceptional student-athletes, among them 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and 39 SEC Academic Honor Roll players in 2024.

Associate head coach Frank Wilson is the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) host No. 7 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) in their first game since Kelly was fired.

“As everyone heads on their way to see the Tigers play, I wish coach Wilson, the coaches and our players the best this weekend,” Kelly said.

LSU ousted Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward amid criticism from Gov. Jeff Landry.

The day of Kelly’s firing, Landry said he hosted a meeting in the governor’s mansion on the evening of Oct. 26 “to discuss the legalities of the contract.” Landry has said he is concerned his state will be on the hook to pay for Kelly’s buyout, which is about $54 million.

Days after Kelly’s firing, Landry told reporters that Woodward would not select the next coach. The next day, LSU cut ties with Woodward.

The 64-year-old Kelly has gone 200-76 in Division I since being hired by Central Michigan in 2004. He was 113-40 at Notre Dame and had 34-6 mark at Cincinnati. Kelly was 118-35-2 at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, winning two Division II national titles during a run of three straight trips to the championship game.