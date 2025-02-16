 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Tiger Woods joins CBS booth to talk looming PIF deal, move to Torrey Pines and loss of mother

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is named Broyles Award winner

  
Published February 16, 2025 05:48 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has been named the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Golden helped Notre Dame reach the national championship game last month before he was hired as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. The Fighting Irish ranked second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (14.3 points per game) and ninth in total defense (298.3 yards per game).

The other four finalists were Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The selection committee for the award announced Thursday night included former coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters.

Golden is the 29th assistant coach to receive the Broyles Award. It was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles’ history of developing assistant coaches.