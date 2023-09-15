For a third time this season, a top-10 team will play exclusively on Peacock when No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0) hosts Central Michigan on Saturday at 2:30 ET. That lede should satisfy the corporate overlords, right? It is factual, it is to the point, and it includes the SEO wants of two teams and a day of the week.

Shoot, search engine optimization works best when first mention includes nicknames, but shoehorning in Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Central Michigan Chippewas would start to make that lede balky, something ledes should, by definition, not be. A 2023 give-and-take of internet writing.

Similarly, the biggest names in college football playing exclusively on a streaming platform is a 2023 give-and-take, a reality. It has been the case for years, the Wolverines and Nittany Lions on an auxiliary version of Big Ten Network about once a season for the last few, Oklahoma bound to one pay-per-view game per season for years until that requirement became bound to ESPN+, and this being the third season Notre Dame has played one Saturday exclusively on Peacock.

They are, effectively, the blockbusters of the sport. Alabama will play Chattanooga exclusively on ESPN+ on Nov. 18, there is an expectation Ohio State will have a game exclusively on Peacock by season’s end, and each of those options is far more readily accessed than the Pac-12 Network, where USC’s first two games were broadcast this season.

In that regard, streaming has been a godsend. Every game is genuinely available to everyone, even if there are some sign-up hurdles to clear. (A how-to for Peacock membership is at the bottom of this article.) Some will holler that NBC was already genuinely available to everyone, but those folks clearly never lived in western Wisconsin where the KTTC signal from Rochester, Minn., is shockingly weak and the signal from WEAU in Eau Claire, Wis., will be undone by the slightest of weather.

The internet, however, only wavered when conditions were so extreme that football would not be watched, anyway.

It is 2023. Blockbusters go online.

The newest addition to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “Fast X,” is now available exclusively on Peacock, literally as of today, Sept. 15. Set aside the bewilderment that a movie franchise that began with a tuna sandwich now has 11 installments and counting, and instead acknowledge it is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood today. And there it is, on Peacock.

The last five iterations of this column — the Friday afternoon column before Notre Dame plays on Peacock that uses a tongue-in-cheek tone as a head nod to the skeptical readers while still helping out the corporate overlords by eventually offering a how-to for Peacock membership — have honed in on unexpected titles on Peacock.

This past spring’s Blue-Gold Game preview worked in references to 17 properties on Peacock, from “Cocaine Bear” to “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” to the single best baseball movie, “For Love of the Game.”

Last fall’s UNLV preview passionately begged you to take some time to watch “It’s A Disaster,” advice that is still meant in complete and earnest sincerity. As long as the tightly-written comedy starring Julia Stiles, David Cross and America Ferrera remains on Peacock, this household will have an active subscription.

Two years ago, the initial version of this column was riddled with “Cheers” references, ending with a quote worthy of a headstone, “Pass the beer nuts.”

But by now, the blockbusters should lead the way. Beyond Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame. “Fast X” is exclusively on Peacock. Next week, the next step to the “John Wick” Universe will debut on the platform.

And if those are not big enough draws for you, if wanting to find a more popular Friday night film on Peaco—

Peacock

Signing up for Peacock is as easy as ever, all you have to do is click …

From there, log onto Peacock on your respective viewing device and you are set to watch college football all fall long.

If you feel like procrastinating, wait to do this until 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. If you are proactive, do it during tonight’s happy hour. If you are a fan of “The Office,” you probably already have Peacock streaming in the background.

