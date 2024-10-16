 Skip navigation
Injured Florida QB Graham Mertz ready to be mentor, motivator and cheerleader for DJ Lagway

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:09 PM
Graham Mertz DJ Lagway

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) embrace before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Matt Pendleton/Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has a new role for the remainder of the season: Coach.

Mertz’s college career ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee. He will have surgery once swelling subsides and is committed to spending days and nights working even more closely with highly touted freshman DJ Lagway.

“I’m here in any way, shape or form for DJ, for this quarterback room,” Mertz said. “I told him, ‘Whatever you need. If it’s someone to talk to about life, if it’s someone to talk to about what I’m seeing on the field.’ I’m not going to overstep, but I’m going to do everything I can to help.”

Mertz expects to be part mentor, part motivator and part cheerleader when Lagway and the Gators (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) host Kentucky (3-3, 1-3).

“A lot of people, if they get hurt, they’re like, ‘No,’” Mertz said. “I’m going to get in there. I’m going to tell them everything I’m seeing.”

Mertz actually injured his knee two plays before he left the game against the Volunteers. He felt a pop in his knee while cutting during a 15-yard run on a third-and-4 play in the third quarter. He stayed on the field for two more snaps: a handoff to Jaden Baugh and then a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Arlis Boardingham that put the Gators ahead 10-0.

Mertz felt significant pain when he stepped into the throw and then buckled to the ground as he started to celebrate. He eventually limped to the sideline and into the locker room before emerging wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

“This wasn’t really how I saw the end of my career here being,” said Mertz, who transferred from Wisconsin before the 2023 season. “Obviously didn’t want to go out that way, but that’s how the dice rolls. For me, it’s something new to attack and get ready for the next step.”

Mertz finishes his college career with 9,099 yards passing in 50 games, with 64 TDs and 31 interceptions. But he left three of his final six outings with injuries: a broken collarbone last November at Missouri, a concussion against Miami and now a significant knee injury.

The 23-year-old Kansas native hopes to get healthy enough to at least throw for NFL teams before the draft in April. He will get plenty of advice during rehab, including from two older sisters who endured a combined “four or five” knee injuries playing basketball and volleyball.

“The biggest thing in life is you’re going to be handed a lot of circumstances, and it’s all up to how you’re going to handle it,” Mertz said. “That’s where you have a choice every day on how you’re going to approach it.”

Mertz’s plan involves guiding Lagway, a five-star recruit from Texas who has completed 65.3% of his passes for 765 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Mertz embraced coach Billy Napier’s plan for them to share playing time this season and has done everything possible to help Lagway grow.

Now he gets a front-row seat as Lagway takes over.

“For me, the biggest thing is cheerleader, mentor, the whole shebang on that front,” Mertz said. “And I think my goal for myself through this process is to have an uncommon amount of joy every morning.”