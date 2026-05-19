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Iowa State’s RB depth takes another hit with Salahadin Allah out for season with Achilles tear

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:17 AM
Kiffin cites recruiting challenges at Ole Miss
May 13, 2026 12:23 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry dive into Lane Kiffin's comments on the challenges of recruiting at Ole Miss and the complexities around the points made.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State running back Salahadin Allah will miss the 2026 season with a torn Achilles tendon, new coach Jimmy Rogers said during a stop on the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

The loss of Allah is a major blow for an offense that lost 96% of its rushing production to the transfer portal or exhausted eligibility.

Allah transferred from Oregon State, where he totaled 329 yards on 74 carries in 19 games over two years. The junior from La Marque, Texas, was injured in the spring. The Cyclones also are without Jayden Jackson, who no longer is on the roster after turning in an impressive performance in the Spring Showcase scrimmage.

Rogers said the Cyclones will look to bring in one of the running backs still available in the transfer portal. The portal entry deadline was Jan. 16.

Cameron Pettaway, a standout kick returner who was 2025 Mid-American Conference freshman of the year for Bowling Green, is the most experienced running back. He carried 72 times for 365 yards and caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns last season.