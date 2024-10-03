It’s a championship game rematch as No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington in Big Ten clash

What’s at stake?

It’s a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff championship game where the Wolverines prevailed, but now it’s an early-season Big Ten matchup. Both teams only vaguely look like the squads that played for the title last season, although Michigan is far closer to the same form after consecutive home wins over USC and Minnesota. The Huskies have dropped two of their last three, including last week’s 21-18 loss at Rutgers where Washington outgained the Scarlet Knights 521-299 but still found a way to lose.

Key matchup

Michigan’s run game against Washington’s defense. The Wolverines ran over the Huskies in the championship game and it was primarily Donovan Edwards leading the charge for 104 yards and two TDs in that game. Edwards is back, but it’s primarily been Kalel Mullings as the lead back for Michigan through five games. Mullings has topped 100 yards and had two rushing TDs in each of the past three games. The Huskies have done well at stopping the run so far and rank in the upper half of the country giving up 121.8 yards per game on the ground.

Players to watch

Michigan: QB Alex Orji is 2-0 as a starter, but the pass game has been basically nonexistent for Michigan. Orji was 7 of 12 for 32 yards in the win over USC and against Minnesota was 10 of 18 for 86 yards and threw a fourth quarter interception that sparked the Golden Gophers comeback.

Washington: RB Jonah Coleman has quietly been one of the top running backs in the country so far. Coleman had 148 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry against Rutgers, his third 100-yard game of the season. Having that kind of success will be tougher against the Wolverines, who are giving up just 2.8 yards per rush.

Facts & figures

First time Michigan will make the trip to Seattle since the 2001 season opener, won by Washington 23-18. … This will be Michigan’s first road game of the season. … Washington WR Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten and is second in FBS with seven TD catches. … The Wolverines have won 24 consecutive Big Ten regular season games. Their last conference loss was 2021 at Michigan State. … Washington has not allowed an opposing touchdown in its three home games this season.