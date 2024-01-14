 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title

  
Published January 14, 2024 01:41 PM
McCarthy's top five throws of the season
December 6, 2023 11:23 AM
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers breaks down Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's top five throws from the regular season.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s national-championship winning quarterback, is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

McCarthy made the announcement Sunday, a day after being begged to stay.

The Wolverines had a parade through town, winding their way to their basketball arena. When it was McCarthy’s turn to talk to the sold-out crowd, a chant broke out as he stood and smiled.

“One more year! One more year!” the maize-and-blue clad fans shouted in unison Saturday night.

McCarthy reminded the audience of his social media post on Nov. 15, 2020 — amid the team’s 2-4 pandemic-shortened season — when he asked Michigan fans to take three deep breaths and gave thanks for the faith they had in the coaches and players.

Then, he addressed his future.

“I know lots of us got some big-time life decision to make,” McCarthy said on a stage at Crisler Center. “But I just want to let you guys know, whatever decisions come, Michigan will forever be in my heart and will always be in my heart. And, I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man.”