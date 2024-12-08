 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach
Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks
Syndication: Desert Sun
Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end skid
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee uses late run to beat No. 17 Iowa 78-68 in inaugural Women’s Champions Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241208.jpg
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241208.jpg
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241208.jpg
Minteh strikes Brighton 2-0 up over Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach
Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks
Syndication: Desert Sun
Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end skid
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee uses late run to beat No. 17 Iowa 78-68 in inaugural Women’s Champions Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241208.jpg
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241208.jpg
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241208.jpg
Minteh strikes Brighton 2-0 up over Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jackson State tops Southern 41-13, wins SWAC Championship and berth in Celebration Bowl

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:31 AM
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

Jackson State Tigers’ linebacker Austin Edmonds (18) hugs kicker Matt Noll (48) after they won the SWAC Championship game against the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger/Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JACKSON, Miss. — Walter Payton Award finalist Irv Mulligan had 116 yards rushing, Jackson State took control in the third quarter and the Tigers rolled past Southern 41-13 on Saturday to win the SWAC Championship.

Jackson State (11-2) claimed the conference title for the fourth time and will play MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 in Atlanta.

Southern (8-5) led 10-3 late in the second quarter before Jackson State ended the half on an Emari Matthews 2-yard touchdown run and followed it up with Mulligan’s 1-yard TD run to open the third quarter.

Now leading 17-10, the Tigers added Gerardo Baeza’s 45-yard field goal and Zy McDonald’s 23-yard touchdown run to take a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jackson State wrapped up the conference title with two touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

The Jaguars’ 28-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin in the fourth quarter marked the end of a six-game streak in which Jackson State had not allowed a point in the final period. Also, Southern was only the third team since Oct. 5 to score in the second half against Jackson State.

In addition to Muligan’s 116 yards on the ground, McDonald ran for 95 yards and the Tigers totaled 275 yards and four rushing touchdowns. McDonald completed 6 of 11 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Czavian Teasett had 127 yards passing and 56 yards rushing for Southern.